Home / Sports News / NFL

Clinton Portis, Santana Moss and Sean Taylor did shots of Hennessy before games

By Alex Butler  |  Updated Dec. 5, 2017 at 5:30 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Clinton Portis said he took shots of Hennessy with Sean Taylor and Santana Moss before Washington Redskins games for more than a year before "anybody knew."

Portis made the admission last week during an interview with NBC Washington. He was in the studio with Moss as the two discussed Taylor on the 10th anniversary of his death.

The tradition began before a meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The trio took the shots before Portis totaled 112 rushing yards and a score. Moss caught the game-winning 68-yard touchdown pass.

"Prior to the game, on our way, we would take a little shot," Portis said. "Not like going out and getting sloppy wasted; just adrenaline. You know, you take a shot and you were done with it. Me, Santana and Sean, we did this for a year and a half before anybody knew. We never told anybody. It was just, hey, here's a little sip, bam, that was it."

Washington Redskin teammate Clinton Portis (R) speaks at funeral services for Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor in 2007 in Miami. File photo by Carl Juste/Pool

Portis and Moss also talked about their displeasure with the organization deciding to move Taylor's locker out of the locker room and into a memorial at FedEx field.

Taylor was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. The two-time Pro Bowl selection died on Nov. 27, 2007 when he was murdered in his Miami-area home during a burglary. He was just 24-years-old.

The Redskins honored Taylor before their Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants. They painted his No. 21 on the grass outside of FedEx Field.

"[Taylor is] immortalized here for life," Redskins cornerback Josh Norman recently said of Taylor, according to Richmond.com. "I've got nothing but mad respect for him. I know he's dearly missed by his family and loved ones, especially our owner Dan Snyder. Definitely got to take your hat off to him. He's a living legend here on Earth."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant nearly fight, get ejected DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant nearly fight, get ejected
Pittsburgh Steelers win on last-second FG after Ryan Shazier injury Pittsburgh Steelers win on last-second FG after Ryan Shazier injury
Pittsburgh Steelers: Ryan Shazier 'continues to improve' in hospital Pittsburgh Steelers: Ryan Shazier 'continues to improve' in hospital
Kyrie Irving: Boston Celtics KO Milwaukee Bucks behind 32 points from PG Kyrie Irving: Boston Celtics KO Milwaukee Bucks behind 32 points from PG
Fantasy Football: Week 14 quarterback rankings Fantasy Football: Week 14 quarterback rankings