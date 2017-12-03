Bernard Reedy: New England Patriots sign WR, add DL Grissom

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots have promoted wide receiver Bernard Reedy and defensive lineman Geneo Grissom.

New England released defensive lineman Rick Jean Francois and offensive lineman Jason King in corresponding transactions. The moves were announced Saturday.

Reedy, 26, entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent signing in 2014 with the Atlanta Falcons. He spent his rookie season with the Falcons' practice squad, but was cut before the end of training camp in 2015. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016, but was cut before the start of the 2016 season. Reedy signed on with the Buccaneers' practice squad on Dec. 6 and was added to the team's 53-man roster on Dec. 21. He was inactive for the final two games of last season.

The Toledo product had 21 yards on two catches and had 17 yards and trhee carries in nine games this season for the Buccaneers. The 5 foot 9, 175 pound pass catcher was cut on Nov. 17.

Grissom, 25, entered the NFL as a third round pick by the Patriots in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Oklahoma product started the season on the practice squad before being added to the active roster on Sept. 22. He was released for the Patriots' 53-man roster on Nov. 9.

The 6 foot 4, 265 pound defensive lineman has appeared in 29 games as a reserve in the last three seasons. He has six tackles on defense and six takedowns on special teams.