J.J. Watt: Houston Texans DE walking, has nasty scar

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- NFL superstar J.J. Watt took his first steps this week since suffering a fractured tibia in October.

Watt posted a Snapchat video Friday and videos on Twitter and Instagram Saturday, showing off his progress from the season-ending injury.

"We walking," Watt said on Twitter and Instagram. "First time ever."

Watt's Snapchat footage showed him walking on a treadmill, while the other posts showed the four-time All-Pro walking without assistance.

The 6 foot 6, 290 pound pass rusher started every game for the first five seasons of his career. He has started just eight games in the last two seasons. The 28-year-old defender had his second back surgery last season. Watt led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2015.

He has been on crutches since the injury, which came during a 42-34 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 8 at NRG Stadium. Watt was taken off the field in an ambulance. He had surgery the next day. Watt later threw out the first pitch for Game 3 of the World Series.

The four-time Pro Bowler failed to log a sack in his five games this season for the Texans. It was the first season of his career without a quarterback takedown.

Watt still managed to rank No. 35 on the 2017 NFL Top 100 list. He ranked No. 1 in 2015 and No. 3 in 2016. He is signed with the Texans through the 2021 season.