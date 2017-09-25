Washington Redskins roll to 27-10 win over Oakland Raiders

LANDOVER. Md. -- The Oakland Raiders knew coming into the Sunday night game that Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson was a weapon.

That didn't make it any easier to stop him.

Thompson had six receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown, Kirk Cousins passed for 365 yards and three touchdowns, and the Redskins posted a convincing 27-10 win over the Raiders on Sunday night.

Thompson, Washington's third-down back, caught a 22-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and had a 74-yard, momentum-turning catch and run late in the third quarter. Thompson now has four touchdowns in three games.

"They're paying me to win my one-on-one matchups and make plays and be a spark for this offense," Thompson said. "Third downs especially, even in second-and-longs, I'm supposed to make plays ... so I've got to just continue to be good for my team."

For good measure, Thompson also rushed eight times for 38 yards.

"We certainly were aware he was somebody we needed to deal with," Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said. "That said, we didn't get it done anywhere near what it needs to be."

Washington (2-1) outgained Oakland 472 yards to 128, and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw his first two interceptions of the season.

Oakland (2-1) was 0-for-11 on third downs, and its points came after two fumbles by the Redskins deep in their own end.

"I think it was as good a defensive performance that I've seen in a long time by anybody," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. "I mean, it's a great tribute to Coach (Greg) Manusky and the (defensive) staff, but the players were executing. Hustling. Making sure of tackles and getting the ball out when they had to."

Tight end Vernon Davis and wide receiver Josh Doctson had touchdown catches for Washington.

Cousins, after struggling in the first two games, shined, completing 25 of 30 passes without an interception. All without his starting running back (Rob Kelley) and tight end (Jordan Reed.)

Carr finished 19 of 31 for 118 yards and a touchdown.

"We got our butts kicked," Carr said.

Washington turned a 14-0 halftime advantage into a 21-0 cushion on the opening drive of the third quarter.

On first down from his 48, Cousins threw long down the right sideline. Oakland cornerback David Amerson had position, but Doctson outjumped him, made the catch at the 5-yard-line and scored on his first reception of the season.

"The receiver made a nice play and (Amerson) didn't, and you give up the big one right there," Del Rio said. "It could just as easily have been a pick. You need to make the plays when you have the opportunities, and they made a lot more plays."

Oakland's lifeless offense caught a break when Washington's Jamison Crowder muffed a punt and the Raiders recovered at the Redskins 18-yard line. Two plays later, Carr hit tight end Jared Cook on a crossing route for a 21-yard touchdown, and Oakland was within 21-7 with 3:52 left in the third quarter.

The momentum appeared to be turning as Washington then faced third-and-19 from its 16. However, Cousins threw short to his left to Thompson, who broke a tackle, got free and ran 74 yards to the Oakland 10.

The Redskins settled for a 23-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Washington coughed it up again when linebacker Cory James' hit forced a Samaje Perine fumble. Oakland recovered at the 12, but despite a first-and-goal from the 4 after a penalty, settled for a field goal and trailed 24-10 with 11:54 remaining.

Hopkins made a 28-yard field goal to boost the advantage to 27-10 with 6:02 remaining.

The Redskins turned two Carr interceptions into 14 first-half points.

On the game's first drive, Carr threw long on second-and-7 from his own 28 and his pass was intercepted by safety Montae Nicholson at the Washington 33. It was Oakland's first turnover of the season.

Cousins led the Redskins 67 yards in eight plays, capping the drive with a 22-yard score to Thompson, who caught the pass around the 18 and scampered down the left sideline.

"Just being a play-caller, being an offensive/defensive coordinator is like a game of chess," Thompson said. "(Gruden) called the right play where they ended up blitzing, and I was wide open."

Early in the second quarter, Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller came down with a Carr pass at the Redskins 28.

This time, Cousins found Davis just behind the defender in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown with 3:48 left before intermission.

Cousins was 17 of 19 for 173 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in two quarters.

"They had a great game plan and they worked it," Oakland linebacker James Cowser said of Washington.

NOTES: Redskins RB Samaje Perine sustained a hand contusion, but X-rays were negative. ... Oakland WR Michael Crabtree left with a chest injury in the fourth quarter. ... In addition to RB Rob Kelley (rib) and TE Jordan Reed (rib/sternum), the Redskins were without starting LB Mason Foster (shoulder). ... With his first-quarter scoring pass to RB Chris Thompson, Kirk Cousins became the sixth Redskins quarterback to throw at least 75 touchdown passes with the team. ... The last time Oakland QB Derek Carr had multiple interceptions in a game was Dec. 20, 2015, against the Green Bay Packers.