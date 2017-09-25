Darren Sproles: Philadelphia Eagles RB breaks arm, tears ACL in one play

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Darren Sproles' career could be over after the Philadelphia Eagles running back broke his arm and tore his ACL against the New York Giants.

Sources told ESPN that Sproles will have surgery on his arm on Monday. He will also require surgery on his knee. Sproles is out for the season. NFL.com originally reported that Sproles only suffered a broken arm on the play, while the Eagles originally ruled him out for the remainder of Sunday's win due to a wrist injury.

The severe sequence occurred in the first half.

Sproles took a handoff from Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz at the 13:40 mark in the second quarter. He went around the left side but was stopped for a one-yard loss.

Giants safety Darian Thompson came by to hit Sproles with his left shoulder. As Sproles went to the ground, Thompson's foot inadvertently slammed into Sproles right arm.

After being evaluated by trainers, Sproles walked off the field under his own power, but was holding his right arm as he entered the tunnel.

Sproles is one of the smallest players in the NFL, listed at 5 foot 6, 190 pounds. Thompson stands at 6 foot 1 and 213 pounds.

The Eagles passing downs back had 11 yards on three carries in the 27-24 victory at Lincoln Financial Field.

Sproles, 34, told ESPN in December that 2017 would be his last season.

"[I feel] a little bit [sentimental], but I feel like [after 2017] it will be time," he told ESPN.

"[My family] wanted me to [retire] this year. I was like, 'Nah, I can't. I can't.' The thing is, when you're chasing that ring...you really want to get that ring."

The three-time Pro Bowl selection was a fourth round pick by the San Diego Chargers in the 2005 NFL Draft. He has never played in a Super Bowl.

#DarrenSproles will need surgery.

See how he breaks arm on an inadvertent kick. Read when he will be back: https://t.co/GAoEldQCrh pic.twitter.com/LY5fXHPBFi — David J. Chao, MD (@ProFootballDoc) September 25, 2017

Sproles ranks No. 5 in NFL history in receptions by a player who primarily played running back. He ranks No. 8 all-time in career all-purpose yards.

LeGarrette Blount and Wendell Smallwood are now tasked with manning the Eagles' backfield for the remainder of the season.