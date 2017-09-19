Washington Redskins place S Su'a Cravens on reserve/left squad list, can't return in 2017

Despite reports of his impending return, Su'a Cravens will not be re-joining the Washington Redskins this season.

On Monday, the Redskins placed the 22-year-old safety on the reserve/left squad list, meaning he is ineligible to return during the 2017 regular season or postseason.

Cravens, a second-round draft pick of the Redskins in 2016, had been recovering from knee surgery he had in August and was reportedly considering retirement.

"We sincerely hope that Su'a uses this time away from the club to reflect upon whether or not he'd like to resume his career in the National Football League in 2018," a partial statement released by the Redskins on Monday read.

NFL Network reported Sunday that Cravens was expected to report to team activities next week, marking the first time Cravens had done so since Week 1 of the preseason.

The former three-year USC standout totaled 207 tackles, 10.5 sacks, nine interceptions, 16 passes defensed and four forced fumbles in 40 career games with the Trojans.