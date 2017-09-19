NFL line judge Carl Johnson accused of domestic violence

The NFL is investigating an accusation of domestic violence against Carl Johnson, a current line judge and the league's former vice president of officiating.

TMZ Sports reported that Johnson is under investigation in Louisiana. Johnson has denied the allegations by a 49-year-old woman who claims the two lived together in 2016 and had been violent with her in December.

"The matter is under review under of the league's personal conduct policy," a league spokesman said Tuesday, per ESPN.

Johnson, who left the league office to become the NFL's first full-time official in 2012, is subject to discipline under the personal conduct policy. A six-game suspension is the penalty for a first offense, although mitigating circumstances and increase or decrease that total.

The woman claims Johnson broke one of her breast implants during an altercation in December, TMZ Sports reported. She filed for a restraining order in July, according to a spokesperson for the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court, but the request was dismissed July 21. The woman has appealed the decision.

Johnson worked Sunday's game pitting the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.