Colin Kaepernick: New England Patriots' Tom Brady calls QB 'qualified,' hopes he gets a shot

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady thinks that Colin Kaepernick is qualified enough to earn another shot as an NFL quarterback.

The New England Patriots superstar spoke with CBS This Morning on Sunday about the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

He was asked if he thinks Kaepernick can play again in the NFL.

"I sure hope so," Brady said. "I've always watched him. The way that he has played. He was a great young quarterback. He came to our stadium and beat us and took his team to the Super Bowl in 2012. He accomplished a lot in the pros as a player and he's certainly qualified and I hope he gets a shot."

Kaepernick, 29, is still a free agent since opting out of the final year of his contract this offseason with the 49ers. In 2012, he led the 49ers to a 41-34 victory against Brady's Patriots. In that game, he completed 14-of-25 passes for 221 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

Brady's comments came after he told WEEI last week that he hasn't thought much about Kaepernick.

"Not much," he told WEEI. "Not much. Not this time of year. My attention goes in a lot of places, so not much."

"I don't know Colin very well at all. I've never really had a conversation with him." Brady also told the Kirk & Callahan show that he doesn't "really pay attention" to Patriots players protesting the national anthem.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also spoke about Kaepernick this year. He told ESPN that the quarterback "should be on a roster right now." Rodgers also said that he is "100 percent supportive" of teammates or fellow players who choose not to stand for the national anthem.

Brady's former teammate, Martellus Bennett, now plays for Rodgers' Packers. Bennett has protested the national anthem before both of the Packers' games this season by raising his right fist. Bennett's brother, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, chose to sit during the anthem through the first two weeks of the 2017 season.