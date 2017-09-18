Carolina Panthers have to move on without TE Greg Olsen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Greg Olsen has been such a staple in the lineup for the Carolina Panthers that the offense simply won't be the same without him.

But that will be the case for an undetermined amount of time after the standout tight end suffered a broken right foot in the second game of the season. He underwent surgery Monday.

It's time to move on, with the Panthers having to figure out for the first time since he joined the team in 2011 how they're going to function without such a reliable player.

The immediate attention shifts to tight end Ed Dickson, an eighth-year pro who has been decent at times with the team but hasn't shown signs that he'll be able to provide the consistent production. Then again, maybe all he needs is a chance.

"I have full faith in Ed and guys underneath him are going to do their jobs," quarterback Cam Newton said.

In fact, Newton has misfired on throws intended for Dickson one time in each of the first two games. More accurate throws and Dickson would have had a couple more nice chunks of yardage, and in one case a touchdown.

Olsen, an 11th-year pro, said it seemed like a freak injury when he exited in the second quarter Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

"I was running a route and I just stepped and I just fell," he said. "I just felt something in my foot. I didn't touch anybody. I didn't get hit. It's the way my foot went down. It just popped."

Olsen has been selected for the Pro Bowl for three consecutive seasons. He's the only tight end in NFL history with three consecutive seasons of 1,000 or more receiving yards. He made 80 catches for 1,073 yards last year.

"This is the NFL and you just have to know the next man up," Newton said.

Second-year pro Chris Manhertz is another tight end on the roster. Dickson made two catches for 26 yards against the Bills.

Olsen, who made one catch for 10 yards in the first quarter Sunday, tried to put an encouraging spin on the situation.

"I'm going to miss a lot of games," he said. "Sometimes it is what it is, but we're 2-0."

The Panthers are also deciding whether to place him on injured reserve. If they do that, he would be ineligible to return to play for eight weeks.

NOTES, QUOTES

--

The Panthers held Bills running back LeSean McCoy to 9 yards on 12 attempts just a week after McCoy's 110-yard rushing outing in the opener against the New York Jets.

"We bottled those guys up for the most part," linebacker Luke Kuechly said. "I think it really has to do with the guys up front."

No Buffalo running back had a gain of more than 6 yards on any play.

The Panthers have held both opponents to less than 100 rushing yards this month. Since 2013, Carolina is 30-12 when the opponent fails to reach the 100-yard mark on the ground.

--

The Panthers went with center Tyler Larsen in the Buffalo game after Ryan Kalil reported to the stadium on the morning of the game with a sore neck. Trainers worked on alleviating the pain, but that didn't work so Kalil didn't play.

Larsen is a second-year pro.

"Tyler did an excellent job," head coach Ron Rivera said. "But again, you like to have that steady, calm, cool hand in there (with Kalil)."

Larsen received plenty of work in training camp as Kalil nursed other ailments, so that surely helped prepare him.

Quarterback Cam Newton said Kalil's sudden lack of availability for the game was strange, but the team was equipped to move on because there's confidence in Larsen and others.

"They are well-prepared and ready for the moment," Newton said.