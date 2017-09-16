Odell Beckham: New York Giants WR 'could care less' about your fantasy team

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- You might be glued to your computer screen, trying to figure out if Odell Beckham Jr. will be in your Week 2 fantasy lineup, but Beckham doesn't care.

The New York Giants wide receiver is currently dealing with a high ankle sprain. He went to Twitter on Saturday to tell the world that he isn't concerned about your fantasy football lineup.

"No offense," Beckham tweeted. "I could care less about ur fantasy teams. This is my Real Life. Focusing on gettin healthy and gettin better. 1 day at a time."

Beckham, 24, is officially listed as questionable for the Giants' game Monday night against the Detroit Lions. He was limited in practice this week.

Beckham told reporters that his injury involved a six-to-eight week recovery. He originally suffered the injury on Aug. 21 during a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

No offense. I could care less about ur fantasy teams. This is my Real Life. Focusing on gettin healthy and gettin better. 1 day at a time.🙏🏽 — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) September 16, 2017

If he doesn't come back until six to eight weeks after the original time of the injury, that would put his return date sometime in early to mid October.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection is a consensus first round pick every year in fantasy football drafts and helps many team owners win their weekly matchups, but Beckham is part of a growing trend of NFL stars stepping out in opposition to the game.

Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett offered similar sentiment on Sept. 1 when he said he didn't care about fantasy football teams.

"I don't care about your fantasy football team," Bennett tweeted. "Thanks! Sincerely real life football guy."

Bennett then got into some debate with fantasy football experts from various sports networks.

Fantasy sports are worth $7.22 billion and about 60 million people play in the United States, according to the Fantasy Sports Trade Association.

.@OBJ_3 is practicing today for 1st time since Aug. 21 ankle injury. Took part in individual and position drills during media access #Giants pic.twitter.com/64TuwiTV3z — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 14, 2017

A source told ESPN Friday that everything is trending in the direction of Beckham playing on Monday. A source also told NFL Network that Beckham would be ready for Week 2.

If you are concerned about his status for your fantasy football squad, you should have alternate options available.