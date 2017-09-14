Marshawn Lynch: Oakland Raiders running back fined for finger gestures

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was fined $12,000 by the NFL for a gesture he made during Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, ESPN reported Thursday.

Television cameras caught Lynch flipping the middle finger on both hands in the fourth quarter.

Sunday was Lynch's first regular-season game with the Raiders and his first game after sitting out the 2016 season in retirement.

The Seattle Seahawks traded him to the Raiders in the offseason.

The 31-year-old Lynch rushed for 76 yards on 18 carries on Sunday, helping the Raiders to a 26-16 victory over the Titans. Lynch also had a 16-yard reception.