Christian Ringo: Detroit Lions sign DT to practice squad

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Defensive tackle Christian Ringo has signed on to the Detroit Lions' practice squad.

Detroit announced the move on Thursday. The Lions also released defensive tackle Daniel Ross from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Ringo, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Louisiana Lafayette product had two tackles and a forced fumble in eight games for the Packers last season. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the defensive tackle off of waivers on Sept. 6 before waiving him on Tuesday to make a roster spot available for cornerback Adam Jones. Jones was serving a one-game suspension from the NFL and is eligible to play Thursday night against the Houston Texans.

Detroit signed tackle Storm Norton and defensive end Pat O'Connor to its practice squad on Wednesday. The Lions also signed tackle Emmett Cleary and punter Jeff Locke to the active roster on Tuesday. Detroit also placed punter Kasey Redfern and tackle Corey Robinson on injured reserve on Tuesday.