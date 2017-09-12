Max McCaffrey: Jacksonville Jaguars add Christian McCaffrey's brother to active roster

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Max McCaffrey has joined the Jacksonville Jaguars' active roster.

Jacksonville announced the signing on Tuesday. McCaffrey was on the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. The Jaguars moved wide receiver Allen Robinson to the reserve/injured list in a corresponding move.

McCaffrey, 23, entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent signing in 2016 with the Oakland Raiders. He was released in August of last year before signing on to the Green Bay Packers' practice squad. McCaffrey was promoted to the Packers' active roster before the NFC Championship but did not play in the game. He was waived on Sept. 2 and signed with the Saints' practice squad on Sept. 3.

The Duke product had 1,341 yards and 12 touchdowns on 117 receptions in 53 college games. He started 38 games for the Blue Devils. McCaffrey is the son of former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey. He is also the brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Robinson suffered a torn ACL in his left knee Sunday in a win against the Houston Texans. The Jaguars currently have Marqise Lee, Allen Hurns, Keelan Cole and Arrelious Benn on their depth chart at wide receiver.

"We have confidence in Marqise and Allen to step up," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters Monday. "To sit here and say, 'Hey, it doesn't hurt, next man up type thing.' We all understand that in our profession. What I think about is how hard A-Rob has worked and how much he's put in. I know what type of year he wanted to have. I think that's the thing that gets me as a coach more than anything: when you watch a player that's done everything that you've asked him to do and was really set up for a great year. To sustain an injury, it's a blow."

Jacksonville currently has 53 players on its active roster.