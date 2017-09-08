New England Patriots stunned by opening beatdown

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Defeated.

There is no better word to describe the state of the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots - a team burdened with preseason predictions of a potential 19-0, undefeated season -- following the stunning 42-27 loss to the Chiefs in Thursday night's NFL opener at Gillette Stadium.

On the field, New England gave up more points than ever before in the Bill Belichick era, most in more than 20 years. The defense allowed two touchdowns longer than 75 yards, something not seen since the then-Boston Patriots played in the AFL.

While quarterback Alex Smith was putting up four passing touchdowns and a 148.6 passer rating, rookie running back Kareem Hunt was running for 148 yards in his NFL debut.

And after a solid start from the home offense -- including leads of 7-0, 17-14 at halftime and 27-21 after three quarters - the Patriots attack sputtered with a turnover on downs and three straight punts to end the night as the Chiefs pulled away to a huge upset victory. A night that was supposed to see New England unveil its latest Super Bowl banner while opening its march toward another potential title ended in utter defeat.

Maybe more alarming than the on-field failures of the defense and pedestrian look of the Tom Brady-led passing unit were the postgame comments of the 40-year-old quarterback minutes after one of the most unexpected, ugly losses of his Hall-of-Fame career.

"We just have to be a lot better in a lot of areas, starting with our attitude and our competitiveness," Brady said in some of his more pointed comments in recent memory. "We're going to have to do a lot better than tonight."

Asked to expand on his exasperated reaction, Brady didn't hold back.

"I just think we need to have more urgency and go out there and perform a lot better. That is a winning attitude and a championship attitude that you need to bring every day. We had it handed to us on our own field," Brady said. "It's a terrible feeling, and the only people that can do something about it are in that locker room. We've got to dig a lot deeper than we did tonight because we didn't dig very deep tonight."

His coach did little to argue with his longtime dynasty-mate.

"Whatever he said, go with that," Belichick grumbled.

The Patriots, like all teams, have lost games before. They'll lose again in the future.

But few times - one being a Monday night loss to the same Chiefs in September of 2014 at Arrowhead Stadium - has Belichick's team seemed so defeated.

New England now has a long work week and certainly has its work to do - mentally and physically - heading toward a Week-2 trip to New Orleans to take on Drew Brees and the Saints.

"We've just got to play harder and focus on what we can control," cornerback Stephon Gilmore said after his debut in a New England uniform. "The stuff that we messed up on is us, so we've just got to go out and play harder and play with a better attitude and go from there."

"I've been a part of this organization for five years, and I can say we definitely needed some more energy on the sideline. It wasn't where we were at, it wasn't at the level that we usually have it at and it seems like it made us pay," safety Duron Harmon concluded.

NOTES, QUOTES

--Big plays allowed were big part of the Patriots problem defensively in the opening night 42-27 loss to the Chiefs. New England allowed two touchdown catch-and-runs of 75 yards or longer, the first time that's happened to a Patriots team since the 1960s.

A defense that allowed just two plays of 50 yards or longer all of last season gave up three such plays against Kansas City.

"I think in general everything needed to be better. So again, it's going to start with the coaching and it's going to start with me," New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia said. "They obviously had a lot of good plays last night, the Chiefs did. We had a couple but obviously nothing really of any circumstance there. So yeah, we've got to do a better job with those."

"We need to do a better job on everything. And it's everything, so that includes everybody - players, coaches, everybody, all of us," Bill Belichick said when asked about the breakdowns.

--It may be too simplistic to boil down a game with nearly 1,000 yards of offense and nearly 70 total points to just a yard or 2. But an argument can be made that a pair of failed fourth-and-1 conversion attempts did the Patriots in against the Chiefs in the Thursday night opener.

The first came with New England leading 7-0 and a play after a would-be Rob Gronkowski touchdown was overturned on replay. Mike Gillislee's fourth-down run at the Chiefs 10 was stuffed, offering Alex Smith the chance to drive 90 yards to the game-tying score.

The second came with the Patriots trailing 28-27. Gillislee was again stuffed, this time at the K.C. 40, which would be as close as New England would get to another scoring chance on the way to three straight punts to close out the loss.

"It's a decision. There are pros and cons to it," Bill Belichick said a day later of the fourth-down calls. "You know that when you make it, and then, like I said, you try to do what's best for the team when you make that decision. Obviously, it didn't work out. So, we didn't do a good job on short yardage all night, and it was one of the many things that cost us."

"We can coach it better. We can execute it better in those types of situations so that we have an opportunity to win those plays," offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels added. "Obviously, they were big plays in the game last night. We don't feel good about coming off the field after missing an opportunity on fourth-down when Coach gives us an opportunity to go for it."

--TE Rob Gronkowski was targeted six times in the season opener, though he ended up with just two catches for 33 yards. He also had a 20-yard touchdown catch overturned on video replay.

It was a quiet opener for the big tight end, who has been healthy all offseason despite finishing last season on IR due to the third back surgery of his football career.

The Chiefs blanketed Gronkowski with tight, physical coverage all night that included Eric Berry, prior to the safety departing late with a torn Achilles.

"Just weren't clicking," Gronkowski said of his quiet night. "It starts with me. Gotta get open more. You've gotta get better separation. Make some plays. Get the offense rolling. Just wasn't going to happen.

"Just shows you've got to be ready every week, week-in and week-out. It just shows that Week 1, you've got to be prepared, no matter what. It's the NFL - they've got good players, a good team. You gotta be ready at all times, no matter who you're facing, so it's just a wakeup call, especially for myself."

Roster notes

--Linebacker Dont'a Hightower limped off with a right knee injury in the third quarter of Thursday night's loss to the Chiefs and did not return. NFL Media reported that the Pro Bowler suffered a minor MCL sprain and might even be available for New England's Week-2 trip to New Orleans. Hightower opened training camp on PUP and did not play in the preseason due to an unknown ailment.

--Wide receiver Danny Amendola left in the third quarter of the opener with a head injury and did not return. The veteran was shaken up on a punt return. He's the latest blow to a thin wide receiver corps that lost Julian Edelman (ACL) and Malcolm Mitchell (knee) to injured reserve. Right now, the only healthy receivers are Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and recent trade addition Phillip Dorsett.

--Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, acquired in a trade early last season from Detroit, reportedly inked a two-year contract extension. Van Noy, whose role evolved as he grew more comfortable in New England last season, played every defensive snap in the season-opening loss to the Chiefs.

--Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell (knee) was placed on injured reserve prior to the opener with the Chiefs. The second-year former fourth-round pick has dealt with knee issues back to his time at Georgia, but at this point is considered a candidate to be designated for return especially considering New England's lack of depth at the position.

--Center/guard Ted Karras was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster for the season opener. The second-year backup was then active and played a reserve role on special teams against the Chiefs.

--Wide receiver Matthew Slater (hamstring) was inactive against Kansas City, as the Pro-Bowl special teamer continues to deal with the injury suffered early in training camp practices.