Home / Sports News / NFL

Fantasy Football: Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton questionable

By The Sports Xchange   |   Sept. 8, 2017 at 9:12 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Quarterback Cam Newton is listed as questionable for the regular-season opener Sunday but head coach Ron Rivera said he expects Newton to start for the Carolina Panthers against the San Francisco 49ers.

Newton, who had surgery on March 30 to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, was limited in training camp. He played only one series -- a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive when he completed both of his passes for 21 yards and a TD -- during Carolina's four preseason games.

"I think he's ready,'' Rivera said. "You wish he'd had a few more snaps and played a little bit earlier in the preseason so we'd have more to go on. But what we saw, we liked.

"We liked how everything seems to be meshing together as an offense. We'll see how it goes as we continue to work this week.''

Newton, 28, has been a full participant in practice over the past week as the Panthers prepare for the opener at San Francisco.

"You really won't know until the opener," Rivera said of Newton. "Nobody knew what he was going to be like his rookie year. That's kind of how this is going to be."

Newton's injury occurred in the Panthers' Week 14 game against the Chargers last season. He played in each of the team's remaining three games and underwent offseason MRI exams to monitor his progress before deciding on surgery.

Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, passed for 3,509 yards with 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games last season for the Panthers, who missed the playoffs after finishing last in the NFC South with a 6-10 record.

Latest Headlines
Kansas City Chiefs: Kareem Hunt begins NFL career in big fashion Kansas City Chiefs: Kareem Hunt begins NFL career in big fashion 25 minutes ago ago
KANSAS CITY -- Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt started his NFL career losing a fumble on the team's first offensive play of the season and nearly put the Chiefs into an insurmountable hole against New England in the season opener. But the rookie rallied, putting on a record-breaking performance.
Kansas City Chiefs: Huge win overshadowed by loss of Eric Berry Kansas City Chiefs: Huge win overshadowed by loss of Eric Berry 28 minutes ago ago
KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Chiefs announced their presence as contenders for the AFC title with a convincing 42-27 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots Thursday night, but the celebration proved bittersweet with news that All-Pro safety Eric Berry is lost for the season with an Achilles tendon rupture.
New England Patriots: Dont'a Hightower suffers MCL sprain New England Patriots: Dont'a Hightower suffers MCL sprain 1 hour ago ago
New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower is believed to have suffered a minor MCL sprain in Thursday night's season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
New England Patriots ink Kyle Van Noy to extension New England Patriots ink Kyle Van Noy to extension 2 hours ago ago
New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy agreed to a two-year extension with the club on Friday.
Pittsburgh Steelers LB Bud Dupree questionable for opener Pittsburgh Steelers LB Bud Dupree questionable for opener 2 hours ago ago
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree did not practice Friday with a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener in Cleveland against the Browns.
Trending Stories
Fantasy Football: Week 1 Kicker and Defense Rankings Fantasy Football: Week 1 Kicker and Defense Rankings
Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown unveils new touchdown celebration Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown unveils new touchdown celebration
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns: Keys to the game, matchups to watch and prediction Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns: Keys to the game, matchups to watch and prediction
Kansas City Chiefs shock New England Patriots for opening win Kansas City Chiefs shock New England Patriots for opening win
Lonzo Ball: Los Angeles Lakers rookie drops rap single Lonzo Ball: Los Angeles Lakers rookie drops rap single