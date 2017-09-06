Home / Sports News / NFL

New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. sits out practice, status in question for Week 1

By The Sports Xchange   |   Sept. 6, 2017 at 11:26 PM
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did not practice Wednesday because of his lingering ankle injury, but he still hopes to play in Sunday night's regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

"Wouldn't count it out," Beckham said regarding the possibility he will play Sunday.

Beckham was present at practice Wednesday but did not participate. He did some light jogging without a brace, and said his left ankle is feeling better.

He said he would not play if he needed a brace or extensive taping. Beckham assessed his status as day-to-day.

"I'm itching. I'm itching," Beckham said, according to ESPN.com. "But patience and trust."

Beckham sustained his injury in Week Two of the preseason, 16 days ago in Cleveland.

"He's got some treatment; he's getting all the work in that he can get and we'll see how he progresses," coach Ben McAdoo said, according to ESPN.

McAdoo said the decision about Beckham's playing status will be made by the medical staff, not the coach or the player.

