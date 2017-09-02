New York Giants pick kicker Aldrick Rosas over Mike Nugent

Youth won out Saturday when the New York Giants released kicker Mike Nugent and kept Aldrick Rosas, according to NFL Media.

In 12 previous seasons for several NFL teams, Nugent had scored 1,052 points and kicked 236 field goals. The inexperienced Rosas had a training camp stint with the Tennessee Titans in 2016, but attempted just one field goal.

Rosas arguably won the job when he was successful on a 48-yard field-goal attempt as time expired Thursday to give the Giants a 40-38 victory over the Patriots.

After the game, Rosas said, "I encourage all opportunities. So yeah, I was hoping any situation that I haven't encountered or thrown my way to hopefully let it pop up tonight. It did, and I was ready for it. My team had my back and was behind me 100 percent, and it felt good to go out there and get the job done."

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo wouldn't commit to a decision after the game, but did say of Rosas, "He did a nice job tonight. We wanted to put him to the test and see how he responded and he did a nice job."

Nugent and Rosas spoke positively of each other during the close oompetition when both rarely missed.

As McAdoo said prior to the game against New England, "We continue to look at the kickers, and they continue to make everything. They continue to do a nice job. It's a great competition."

After Rosas's winning kick Thursday, Nugent said, "Aldrick did a great job. I think he handled himself very well and when it really came down to it, he performed. I think that's what our ultimate job is, especially being a closer like he was tonight."