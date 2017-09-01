Home / Sports News / NFL

New England Patriots: Cyrus Jones tears ACL, out for year

By The Sports Xchange   |   Sept. 1, 2017 at 8:51 PM
New England Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones will miss the entire season after suffering a torn ACL and partially torn meniscus in his right knee during Thursday night's preseason game against the New York Giants.

Jones was injured after awkwardly falling while covering New York receiver Travis Rudolph on a downfield pass play.

The second-year pro underwent an MRI exam that divulged the serious injuries.

The 23-year-old Jones commented on his Instagram account on Friday:

"Minor set back...but I'm from Baltimore. It's nothing! #ItWasWritten."

Jones also was slated to be the team's main punt returner. Receiver Danny Amendola has performed that role in the past and will be a candidate to handle the duties this season.

