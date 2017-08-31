Fantasy Football 2017 Draft Kit: Overall and positional rankings, cheat sheets

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The 2017 NFL season is finally here and so is UPI's fantasy football draft kit.

With the preseason slate nearly completed, fans can look forward to Week 1 without worrying about injuries to players they selected in their early fantasy football drafts.

We have ranked all of the league's top offensive players and defensive units for your viewing pleasure. We have also included our thoughts and projections on the top quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, kickers, and defense/special team units in the NFL, for fantasy football purposes.

Below you will find our current player rankings and can print those rankings out as cheat sheets for your upcoming fantasy drafts.

Feel free to follow the links to individual rankings for additional analysis. We will consistently update our top 150 fantasy football player rankings.

Aaron Rodgers tops 2017 fantasy football QB rankings

Quarterback is slowly becoming one of the deepest positions in fantasy football, here are our top 25 gunslingers heading into your 2017 fantasy football draft.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads this crew. New England Patriots star Tom Brady, New Orleans Saints stud Drew Brees and 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan are our favorite players at the position this year. But there are plenty of capable passers available in the middle to later rounds.

Fantasy Football 2017: Top 100 running back rankings

Arizona Cardinals star David Johnson is our top fantasy football running back for 2017, followed by scores of other prolific ball carriers.

After Johnson and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell come off of the board, you'll need to be read up on the league's top runners in the best positions to succeed.

That is why, at UPI, we have ranked our top 100 running backs, in standard format, for your 2017 fantasy football draft kit.

Fantasy Football 2017: Top 100 wide receiver rankings 2.0 features risers, fallers It's finally here. Most of your mock drafting should be complete. You should be well-read on the latest fantasy football magazines and have those sleepers buried in the back of your brain.

If you are one of the unlucky fantasy football players with a draft during the preseason, you still could be in for a scare from a fluke injury or suspension. But either way, you should pay close attention to rankings updates and camp battles to best arm your squad for glory.

Although last season seemed to be the year of the wide receiver in fantasy football circles, there are still plenty of strong pass-catching candidates worthy of going high in your draft. If you are the type of owner who wants to build your team around skilled wide outs, you're going to need to snatch these guys up early and also eye some depth in sleepers with high ceilings.

That is why we have ranked our top 100 wide receivers for your 2017 fantasy football draft kit. Feel free to also check out our Top 150 players overall this year in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football 2017: Top 25 tight end rankings

New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski ranks No. 1 on UPI's top 25 fantasy football tight ends for 2017.

But he has company in the form of some more consistent and explosive young talent. That is why, at UPI, we have ranked our top 25 tight ends for your 2017 fantasy football draft kit.

Fantasy Football 2017: Top 20 defense and kicker rankings

There is always that person in your fantasy football draft who decides to snag a defense first, in the fifth round, and smiles with glee.

Don't be that person.

Before you even think about drafting one of these units, fill out your roster with young players, risky options, insurance policies and lottery tickets. When you do start thinking about drafting a kicker, go for one in a good offense. Consider which kicking prospects play their home games indoors. Think about where some of their games will be in the winter. All of these factors might not sound like a big deal, but if your kicker shanks an attempt late in the season, when every point matters, it could mean a loss in your weekly matchup.

