Cleveland Browns troll New England Patriots, Tom Brady

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns were happy to point out Joe Thomas on the cover of Sports Illustrated, despite him being one of the tiny players surrounding Tom Brady.

The Browns posted a tweet regarding the cover on Tuesday. Cleveland's tweet was of the cover of Sports Illustrated's NFL Preview 2017 issue. The cover features a kneeling Tom Brady, screaming with excitement. Several tiny versions of NFL stars from other teams are seen diving at his knees and legs, while others climb up his body.

Thomas stands in a blocking position on Brady's right knee.

"Congrats on the @SInow cover, @joethomas73!," the Browns tweeted, along with a gif.

The gif then zooms in to show Thomas in a larger size.

The issue also includes the headline: The Patriots Problem.

Thomas, 32, is a six-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowl selection. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. Cleveland owns a 47-112 record since Thomas arrived, despite his All-Pro play.

The Patriots went a different route after seeing the cover, giving the nod to their franchise quarterback.

"A new @SInow cover, just in time for #TomTuesday," the Patriots tweeted.

Thomas, known for his All-Pro wit, laughed off the honor of being featured.

"What an honor being in Brady's armpit," he tweeted.

Sports Illustrated is also releasing regional covers for the issue. Those covers feature giant versions of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson.