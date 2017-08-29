New York Jets reportedly trying to trade aging RB Matt Forte

FLORHAM PARK, N.Y. -- The dismantling of the New York Jets might not be complete.

NFL Network reported Tuesday that the Jets are making running back Matt Forte available for trade.

Forte is due to make a guaranteed $4 million this season, which may be an impediment to a deal given his age (32 in December) and the mileage he's accumulated during a nine-season career.

In addition to ranking third among active backs in carries (2,253), Forte was hampered last season by a knee injury and missed most of training camp with a hamstring ailment.

The Jets' recent behavior suggests they could just release Forte if they don't find a taker for him and just eat the $4 million he is owed.

David Harris and Eric Decker were released by the Jets within days of each other in June even though their salaries were guaranteed.

Releasing or trading Forte would leave the Jets with Bilal Powell as the unquestioned No. 1 running back as well as reduce the number of 30-somethings on the roster to three: 38-year-old starting quarterback Josh McCown, 31-year-old starting nose tackle Steve McLendon and 31-year-old long snapper Tanner Purdum, who is the dean of the Jets with seven years in the green and white.

But Purdum, who is the dean of the Jets as days may be numbered as well after the Jets acquired long snapper Thomas Hennessy from the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

If Purdum is excised before the season opener, the Jets' elder statesmen will be Powell and Muhammad Wilkerson, each of whom were drafted in 2011.

--

The Jets may have found a solution to their Lorenzo Mauldin dilemma.

Head coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday the team hasn't ruled out placing Mauldin, who has missed all three exhibition games because of a back injury, on injured reserve.

"Obviously, (a decision) will come at some point next week," Bowles said. "We'll see how he is feeling, if he is actually getting better or not, and I'll hear what the trainers and everybody else has to say and we'll take it from there."

Shelving Mauldin for the season could allow the Jets to get rid of a player who has yet to meet expectations, on and off the field, while allowing general manager Mike Maccagnan to avoid the embarrassment of outright releasing his former third-round draft pick.

The Jets and Maccagnan believed they found an anchor pass rusher when selecting Mauldin out of Louisville in 2015, but he had only 6.5 sacks in his first two seasons.

Maccagnan fell into further disfavor with the organization during the off-season, when he was arrested for his role in a bar fight, and this summer, when he got into a training camp scuffle with Kelvin Beachum.

With Mauldin sidelined, veterans Freddie Bishop and Josh Martin as well as rookie Dylan Donahue have emerged as potential starters opposite Jordan Jenkins.

The Jets also claimed Kony Ealy off waivers from the New England Patriots on Sunday. While Ealy is listed as a defensive end, he had 14 sacks the previous three seasons for the Carolina Panthers.

--

The Jets announced Tuesday that former center Kevin Mawae will become the 18th member of their Ring of Honor when he is inducted at halftime of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 1.

Mawae was a key part of the Jets' most successful post-Super Bowl III era. In eight seasons with the club (1998-2005) he was named to six Pro Bowls and played in seven playoff games, including the AFC Championship Game following the 1998 season.

He will be the third member of the 1998 team to join the Ring of Honor, following in the footsteps of Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin (2010) and Wayne Chrebet (2014).

Mawae made the list of 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame this year, though he did not make the final cut. He will be in his third year of eligibility in 2018.

NOTES: S Rontez Miles (eye laceration) missed Saturday's exhibition game against the New York Giants and is likely to sit out the preseason finale Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Miles required stitches to close a wound suffered against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 19. Bowles added Miles had trouble seeing out of the affected eye and has been prescribed rest by doctors. ... QB Bryce Petty (knee) participated in practice Tuesday. Head coach Todd Bowles was evasive when asked repeatedly about Petty's participation level, saying twice that, "He had practice." When asked if Petty could play against the Eagles on Thursday, Bowles said he was optimistic about the third-year quarterback, who suffered a sprained MCL when he fell into OL Ben Braden in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Giants. Petty is expected to open the season as the Jets' no. 2 quarterback behind QB Josh McCown.