Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl CB Vontae Davis nursing 'significant' groin injury, may miss time

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis is considered week-to-week with what the team is labeling a "pretty significant" groin injury.

Coach Chuck Pagano revealed the injury status of the two-time Pro Bowl selection on Tuesday.

Davis sustained the injury in the first half of Saturday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 29-year-old, who is not expected to undergo surgery, has missed just nine games in five seasons with the Colts.

"When you lose a guy, somebody has to step up," Pagano said.

Second-round rookie selection Quincy Wilson is nursing an ailing knee, putting his availability in question opposite Rashaan Melvin should Davis sit out the season opener.

Also on Tuesday, Indianapolis signed free agents Daryl Richardson and De'Mard Llorens and placed fellow running back George Winn on injured reserve. The Colts also waived tight end Steven Wroblewski.

Richardson had two carries for seven yards in three games with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. He also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016.

The 27-year-old has rushed 169 times for 697 yards and added 38 receptions for 284 yards in 27 career games with the then-St. Louis Rams and Steelers.

Llorens most recently spent time with the Rams before being waived on Aug. 23.

Winn, who is nursing an undisclosed injury, was signed by Indianapolis on Aug. 9. The 26-year-old had 23 carries for 74 yards in 19 career games with the New York Giants, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Steelers.

Wroblewski signed with the Colts on Aug. 5 after spending time this offseason with the Arizona Cardinals.