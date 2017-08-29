Earl Wolff IV: Indianapolis Colts sign safety

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent safety Earl Wolff IV.

Wolff IV, 27, originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2013 NFL Draft. He recorded 49 tackles, six passes defended and an interception in 18 games during his Eagles career. He spent the first two weeks of the 2015 regular season on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad. He spent the 2016 offseason and training camp with the Jaguars. Wolff IV spent this offseason with the Washington Redskins before getting waived on August 3.

The North Carolina State product is listed at 5-foot-11, 206 pounds.

Indianapolis was busy in the defensive secondary Monday. The Colts also traded long snapper Thomas Hennessy to the New York Jets in exchange for safety Ronald Martin. Colts safety Clayton Geathers will start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, while cornerback Vontae Davis is dealing with a groin injury and free safety T.J. Green sat out of the Colts' practice on Monday.

The Colts also have Darius Butler, rookie Malik Hooker, Lee Hightower, Tyson Graham, Tyvis Powell, Andrew Williamson and Matthias Farley at safety on their depth chart.

Indianapolis ranked No 30 in total defense last season and 27th against the pass.