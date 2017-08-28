Things not going smoothly for Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- If a week could have gone much worse for the Buffalo Bills, it would be difficult to imagine.

In the span of six days, the beleaguered team - riding a 17-year playoff drought that is currently the longest in the four major American professional sports leagues - saw wide receiver Anquan Boldin abruptly and surprisingly retire; star defensive tackle Marcell Dareus get sent home from Baltimore just prior to the game for violating a team rule; and quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffer a concussion in the first quarter of Buffalo's third straight preseason loss.

The Boldin news came as a shock. He had just signed a one-year deal to join the team two weeks earlier, then had a change of heart and left the Bills' receiving corps in a difficult spot, given general manager Brandon Beane had only a week before Boldin retired, traded the team's No. 1 receiver, Sammy Watkins, to the Rams.

The Dareus situation should not have shocked anyone given his long track record of indiscretions. Head coach Sean McDermott wouldn't get into specifics on why Dareus was sent home, but reports indicate he showed up late to the stadium.

"We're moving forward, that's where I stand on it, we're moving forward and looking forward to getting out here on the practice field and getting better," said McDermott. "We have certain things we do a certain way, and I expect everyone to be accountable. The rest of it is between Marcell and myself at this point."

McDermott did acknowledge that Dareus was on his own to get back to Buffalo as he was not allowed to travel with the team.

Dareus, who was listed on the injury report with a hip injury, may not have played in the game anyway. He was at practice Sunday afternoon, but did not participate.

"Me and McDermott, we had a discussion and we're on the same page," said Dareus. "We're just going to continue to move forward about it. We're very clear about moving forward and that's what we're going to do. We got a clear understanding now. I take full responsibility. Once we had our conversation, we got a clear understanding of us moving forward and how we're going to handle things."

Whenever Dareus speaks, it has a hollow tone because he has habitually been a headache to the Bills, and he apologizes after each transgression, and then goes and does something again.

In each of the last two regular seasons, Dareus has started on the suspended list. One game in 2015, four games in 2016, for violating the league's substance abuse policy. During a four-week span in May 2014, he was arrested on a drug-possession charge and then accused of drag racing after crashing his vehicle into a tree. That came on the heels of being late twice to meetings near the end of the 2013 season, and getting benched by then-head coach Doug Marrone.

As for the Taylor concussion, there is no status update heading into Thursday's preseason finale, but it's unlikely Taylor will play. Further, backup T.J. Yates also suffered a concussion, so the Bills were down to one healthy quarterback, rookie fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman, until they signed Keith Wenning on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Bills traded 2016 second-round pick Reggie Ragland to Kansas City for a fourth-round choice in 2019. Ragland missed the entire 2016 season because of a knee injury and he had not been able to make an impression with the new coaching staff. He played only five snaps in the game against Baltimore Saturday.