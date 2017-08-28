Seattle Seahawks LT Rees Odhiambo holds up end of the line as George Fant replacement

RENTON, Wash. -- In his first extended audition to replace George Fant as Seattle's starting left tackle, Rees Odhiambo acquitted himself well against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night.

The 2016 third-round pick replaced Fant following his injury last week against Minnesota and started the third preseason game against the Chiefs.

With Odhiambo in place, the Seahawks allowed only one pass pressure in the first half. Chris Carson and Eddie Lacy averaged over five yards per carry, and Russell Wilson was sacked only once before the starters left the game after the opening drive of the third quarter.

"I thought he had one bad pass set when Russ got hit," coach Pete Carroll said. "He just made a mistake on it, but other than that he did a pretty good job.

"There's another run play that maybe he might have targeted a little bit off but I thought he was very solid, for what I could tell."

Odhiambo was the culprit for the lone sack of Wilson.

Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones blew past him largely untouched to drop Wilson for a 7-yard loss. Odhiambo pointed to a miscommunication being the issue.

"We kind of talked about it differently," he said. "I was expecting to set out to the linebacker and we misread it. Besides that we had a pretty good day of communicating.

"Everything was pretty good for the most part. A few things we've got to clean up a little bit, but for the most part I felt like we did a really good job."

Wilson completed 13 of 19 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown. Carson and Lacy combined for 67 yards on 12 carries before leaving the game.

"We liked the way the whole group played," Carroll said of the offensive line. "They played very solid. We are making progress, you know, we have been showing consistency in all that."

NOTES: DE Frank Clark is seeing a specialist after injuring his right wrist in Friday's game against Kansas City. Clark had already been dealing with a thumb injury on the same hand when a collision with Bryan Witzmann and Kareem Hunt led to Clark clutching his wrist in pain. ... DE Michael Bennett, LB Michael Wilhoite, DE Cliff Avril and LG Luke Joeckel will miss the final week of the preseason as they are away from the team having a Regenokine procedures done before the start of the season. They are having the procedure to help with knee issues and are expected to be ready to go for the first game in Green Bay. ... WR Tyler Lockett will miss the final week of the preseason as he is away from the team having a Regenokine procedure done before the start of the season. Lockett is returning from a broken leg that ended his 2016 season and is expected to be ready to go for the first game in Green Bay.