New York Jets trade S Ronald Martin to Indianapolis Colts for LS Thomas Hennessy

The New York Jets acquired long snapper Thomas Hennessy from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for safety Ronald Martin, the teams announced Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Hennessy, who signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in May, started 52 games at Duke. He served as the long snapper for Jets kicker Ross Martin from 2013-15.

Ronald Martin was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 and appeared in 11 games over the past two seasons. He played in all three preseason games this year, collecting nine tackles and an interception.

The 6-2, 220-pound Martin originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He played in 37 games (21 starts) at LSU and tallied 149 tackles, 20 passes defensed, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.