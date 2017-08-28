Home / Sports News / NFL

New York Jets trade S Ronald Martin to Indianapolis Colts for LS Thomas Hennessy

By The Sports Xchange   |   Aug. 28, 2017 at 12:37 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The New York Jets acquired long snapper Thomas Hennessy from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for safety Ronald Martin, the teams announced Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Hennessy, who signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in May, started 52 games at Duke. He served as the long snapper for Jets kicker Ross Martin from 2013-15.

Ronald Martin was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 and appeared in 11 games over the past two seasons. He played in all three preseason games this year, collecting nine tackles and an interception.

The 6-2, 220-pound Martin originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He played in 37 games (21 starts) at LSU and tallied 149 tackles, 20 passes defensed, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Kobe Bryant challenges Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to win NBA MVP Kobe Bryant challenges Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to win NBA MVP
Mayweather vs. McGregor: Celebrities flood fight, 'Notorious' gets respect Mayweather vs. McGregor: Celebrities flood fight, 'Notorious' gets respect
Carmelo Anthony: New York Knicks president leaves out All-Star in team preview Carmelo Anthony: New York Knicks president leaves out All-Star in team preview
PGA Northern Trust: Dustin Johnson bombs lake drive, beats Jordan Spieth PGA Northern Trust: Dustin Johnson bombs lake drive, beats Jordan Spieth
Mayweather vs. McGregor: Teddy Atlas calls 'Money' a burger flipper Mayweather vs. McGregor: Teddy Atlas calls 'Money' a burger flipper