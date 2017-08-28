New York Giants 'hopeful' Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) will play in season opener

The New York Giants received positive news on the ailing wide receiving corps Monday.

Standout Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered an ankle injury one week ago in a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, is responding well to treatment, Giants coach Ben McAdoo told reporters.

While there has been little clarity on the nature of Beckham's injury, McAdoo said he is "hopeful" Beckham will be in the lineup for the regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 10.

Beckham was injured after he grabbed an 18-yard pass from Eli Manning and was hit low on his left leg by Browns defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Beckham also was checked for a concussion and was cleared.

Meanwhile, fellow wideout Brandon Marshall returned to practice Monday for the first time since he was injured in the same game as Beckham.

Marshall injured his shoulder against the Browns but McAdoo did not rule out the possibility of him playing in the final preseason game on Thursday night against the New England Patriots.

Marshall signed a two-year deal with the Giants shortly after being released by the Jets in March. He's entering his 12th NFL season after stops in Denver, Miami, Chicago and the past two campaigns with the Jets.

He had 59 receptions for 788 yards and three touchdowns in 2016. Marshall caught 109 passes for 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2015, when he posted 10 100-yard games.