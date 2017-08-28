Cincinnati Bengals punter pulls off nifty behind-the-back move to avoid Washington Redskins tacklers

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Kevin Huber isn't exactly a household name, but the Cincinnati Bengals punter showed the world his ball skills Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

The Bengals were leading 17-13 late in the third quarter when Huber came out to punt at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

No. 10 took the snap and immediately felt the rush, as his blocking did not hold up. Redskins wide receiver and special teamer Zach Pascal was the first player to reach the punter. Pascal dove at Huber's left leg. But somehow the punter managed to put the ball behind his back with his left hand and switch it to his right hand, leaving Pascal in the grass. He ran for a couple of yards up field before being brought down by linebacker Pete Robertson.

Huber obviously didn't come close to a first down on the play, but he did avoid disaster for the Bengals, who could have lost a fumble and maybe given up a touchdown return on the play.

The result of the play was a net of negative-8 yards. The Redskins took over on downs from the Bengals' 27 yard line.

Huber, entering his ninth NFL season, has likely seen it all in the NFL, from a special teams standpoint. He's the guy who was drilled with an illegal block in 2013 during a punt return by the Pittsburgh Steelers. That illegal hit resulted in a broken jaw for the punter and a $25,000 fine for Steelers linebacker Terence Garvin. Huber landed on injured reserve and had surgery for the broken jaw and cracked vertebrae.

The punter made the Pro Bowl in 2014. In 2010, Huber had a punt for 72 yards, the longest in the NFL that season.

Washington won Sunday's contest 23-17.