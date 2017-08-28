Arizona Cardinals WR John Brown gets it done at '90 percent'

TEMPE, Ariz. -- If the Arizona Cardinals hope to duplicate the type of season they had in 2015 when they set multiple franchise records on offense, from yards gained to touchdowns scored and more, everyone from top to bottom agrees they're going to need a completely healthy John Brown to do it.

Well, maybe not everyone agrees they need the wide receiver to be perfectly healthy.

"His 90 percent is better than most people's 100 percent," teammate and fellow Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald said. "So, you've got to look at it from that perspective."

Brown said he's only operating at about 90 percent health because of a quadriceps injury that has slowed him for most of the preseason. He pushed through the pain in his first preseason game on Saturday night in Atlanta, and he showed impressive breakaway speed in hauling in two long touchdowns during the Cardinals' 24-14 victory over the defending NFC champion Falcons.

"He knows what he's capable of, but for him to be able to put it on tape against the Atlanta Falcons, a team that played in the Super Bowl year and doing it against their first-team unit, he showed he's still more than capable of making big plays," Fitzgerald said.

"He's an integral part of our system. When he is playing at the level he's capable of playing, it adds a whole other dimension to our system, to our offense and what we're capable of doing."

Brown's super speed and ability to make opposing safeties play deep makes the rest of the offense run like clockwork. It opens up Fitzgerald underneath, allows other receivers like fellow speedster J.J, Nelson to get single coverage on the other side of the field.

And more important than anything, perhaps, is how it frees up the ground game and receptions coming out of the backfield for star running back David Johnson.

Asked how important a healthy John Brown is to Arizona's success, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said it's obvious.

"Pretty simple, the playmaking ability," Keim said Monday during his weekly appearance on the team's flagship radio station. "Listen, we all know what kind of player John Brown can be and the injuries have been an issue.

But when John Brown's healthy, there's no doubt he's a dynamic player that can create mismatches, especially in the vertical game, which is something we desperately need from him."

Brown's body, however, has been slow to recover from aches and strains and pulls because he has the sickle cell trait. The Cardinals thought they had found a remedy to speed up his recovery time, especially after Brown had a troublesome cyst removed from his spine, but the quad injury has remained a bit of a mystery.

"I mean, I'm hoping I can be 100 percent, but it don't matter," Brown said. "As long as I can push through it and do what I did last week (against Atlanta), it's going to be good enough. But if I'm 100 (percent), I feel like I can give us an extra boost and help a lot more."

When he can't push through, Brown vowed he will push back and tell Cardinals coach and trainers when he can play and when he can't. He said as much during training camp when coach Bruce Arians complained about his quad issue and inability to get back onto the field.

"I'm able to speak up now that I've got more years in the league," Brown said. "If I feel like it's not good to go, I'll speak up and say something. I pray it don't come to that, though, and hopefully I can play through it for the whole season."

--

ILB Deon Bucannon, who missed most of camp while recovering from offseason ankle surgery, went through individual drills in practice on Monday and came out of it OK, according to coach Bruce Arians.

"He's right on schedule," Arians said. "We took him off PUP, did the walkthroughs last week and started doing some individual drills. Just see how he progresses each day. He's got to get in football shape real fast."

The hope is Bucannon is back and fully ready to play in time for the season opener Sept. 10 at Detroit, but Arians said, "It's way too early" to know if that's still a realistic goal.

--

WR Aaron Dobson caught one pass for 13 yards against the Falcons in his first preseason appearance, but coach Bruce Arians said he like what he's seen out of the veteran, who's been hobbled most of camp because of a sore hamstring.

"I thought he looked really, really good," Arians said. "He's finally healthy. He missed a month. He had a great spring, though, and looked very explosive."

--

DL Olsen Pierre left Saturday night's game with concussion symptoms and is going through the league's concussion protocol this week. His availability for Thursday's final preseason game, in Denver against the Broncos, is unknown.

--

OLB Kareem Martin drew strong praise from general manager Steve Keim, who said during his weekly appearance on the team's flagship radio station that "no one on our team has worked harder this offseason than Kareem.

"Kareem Martin, in my opinion, is the most improved football player on our entire team, when you look at his body of work and how far he's come," Keim said. "When we drafted him, he was a long, lanky athlete who had some speed and straight-line ability. But he has grown into his body, he's spent tons of time in our weight room and when you do that, you become more confident as a player form a physical standpoint.

"Kareem, I'm truly about the way that he's worked because it shows the rest of the team that if you put in the time and the effort, you can get better."