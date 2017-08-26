Kansas City Chiefs RB Spencer Ware has MRI on knee

Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware will undergo an MRI exam to determine the extent of a right knee injury sustained in Friday night's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Ware suffered a PCL injury and the MRI on Saturday should determine how much time he will miss.

Ware was carted off the field in the first quarter of the 26-13 preseason loss to the Seahawks.

The timetable for Ware's return could be as little as two weeks and as many as eight, according to ESPN.

Ware, 25, was tackled after catching a short pass from Alex Smith for a 6-yard gain in the first quarter. He was holding his right knee before being taken from the field in a cart.

"We'll just see how that turns out," Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters after the game.

The 5-foot-10, 229-pound Ware led the Chiefs with 921 rushing yards on 214 carries last season. He scored five touchdowns -- three rushing and two receiving.

The Chiefs' depth at running back includes rookie Kareem Hunt, a third-round draft pick, as well as veterans Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller.

Hunt ran for 39 yards on nine carries after Ware was injured.

"Kareem got good work last week and he learned how fast this thing can change, where all of a sudden you become that starter and in a position to do that," Reid said Friday night.

Reid told reporters Saturday that Hunt will be the regular featured back in Ware's absence.

"He'd be the next man up," Reid said, adding West and Spiller also might get some work. "We've always rotated guys and it would be no different I think in this case."