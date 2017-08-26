Jay Cutler quickly getting on same page with Miami Dolphins receivers

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler got a passing grade in Thursday's 38-31 loss at Philadelphia. Some might even argue the strong-armed Cutler, who was 5 for 8 for 105 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, and showed his usual penchant for throwing deep, earned an "A."

The defense, which produced two interceptions and a sack, gets a passing grade, but no thanks to the secondary, which gave up a 50-yard completion on a coverage bust and was riddled by Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

As for newly-signed middle linebacker Rey Maualuga, who didn't play and hasn't even practiced yet, well, maybe he gets an incomplete.

Maualuga, signed a week ago after being inactive for five months, estimated he weighs in the 260s, about 10 pounds overweight. Apparently, he's in no shape to play. He spent his time with trainers working on conditioning while the Dolphins practiced against the Eagles last week.

Head coach Adam Gase wouldn't guarantee Maualuga would be ready for the Sept. 10 opener against Tampa Bay. The plan for Maualuga is vague.

"Just keep working on getting in shape and getting his body ready and start getting him out at practice to see where he's at," Gase said. "Try to figure out will he be ready for the first game or do we have to wait another week after that. We won't know until we kind of get going in practice.

"We'll find out this week."

Cutler, signed Aug. 7 after a three-month retirement, slung the ball all over the field, showing no reservations about showing off his arm or spreading the receptions.

Among Cutler's five completions, two were to tight end Julius Thomas, and one apiece went to wide receivers DeVante Parker, Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills.

The highlight was Cutler's 72-yard completion to Parker, in which he threw the ball up high and allowed Parker to yank it out of the air and run another 30 yards.

"It was just 1-on-1 (coverage)," Cutler said. "A guy like that, 1-on-1 opportunities, you've got to try and find those matchups for him and give him a shot at the ball, and he can do things like that."

Showing he's not afraid to stretch the field, Cutler drew a 42-yard pass inference penalty while throwing to Stills in the end zone, and had a 30-yard incompletion to Landry.

While that was going on, center Mike Pouncey (hip) started and played two series, and running back Jay Ajayi had nine carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, the first-team secondary was a disaster. Wentz was 6 for 10 for 129 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

But the defense produced big plays. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebacker Lawrence Timmons each had an interception and defensive end Cam Wake had a sack.

Middle linebacker Mike Hull had no tackles, however, further highlighting the need for Maualuga.