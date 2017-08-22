New York Giants still struggling to run the ball

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- In their second preseason game of 2017, the New York Giants were hoping to take a leap on the offensive side of the ball regarding scoring and being able to run the ball.

Such was not the case, however, as for the second week in a row, the Giants failed to score a touchdown and once again struggled to move the ball on the ground.

Despite those struggles, head coach Ben McAdoo doesn't sound as though he's ready to push the panic button nor was he ready to assign blame to everyone's favorite culprit, the offensive line.

"I think we had some opportunities to have some runs come out. Again, whether we run the ball well or not, it's not only the offensive line. Everybody's included. It takes all 11 to be successful there," he said during a conference call Tuesday with the team's reporters.

McAdoo went on to explain there were a variety of circumstances that led to negative runs, such as a missed block against a cornerback, Giants tight ends losing their footing when making the block, and a running back going too wide on his path.

Despite his attempt to deflect 100 percent of the blame from the offensive line, it was plain as day that there was struggles by the unit to run block, particularly by right guard John Jerry, who had a particularly rough night.

Unlike last year, when the Giants didn't really have options to replace their starting five offensive linemen, this year they do. And at right guard, they have two guys, Brett Jones and D.J. Fluker, whom McAdoo said had "solid outings" that could potentially start to see snaps if Jerry continues to struggle.

"We're going to look at those options and talk through them as the week goes on and see how it shakes out," McAdoo said when asked if there was a chance of him making a change on the starting offensive line. "But we have not lost confidence in John Jerry or anybody on the offensive line, for that matter."

Notes: Wide receiver Brandon Marshall (shoulder) is sore, but is expected to be fine, according to a NFL Network report. Marshall was injured in the first quarter of the 10-6 loss to the Browns Monday night. ... Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) underwent an MRI Monday to determine the extent of his injury. Head coach Ben McAdoo refused to provide any details on the extent of Beckham's injury other than to confirm that the receiver did suffer an ankle sprain. ... Wide receiver Tavarres King reinjured his right ankle, an injury that forced him out of practice for several days a couple week ago. ... Cornerback Michael Hunter is in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in Monday night's game. ... Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who spent some of the training camp practices at safety, carried out that assignment in Monday's loos to the Browns. Rodgers-Cromartie lined up at free safety for the Giants on a handful of plays.