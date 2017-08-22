New York Giants: Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall injured in loss to Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr.'s night ended prematurely when he suffered a sprained ankle after taking a hit in the second quarter of Monday's preseason game between the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland.

Beckham also was checked for a concussion and was cleared. X-rays came back negative for more serious injuries. He will undergo further testing upon his return to New York.

The wide receiver walked to the locker room without assistance. He later returned to the sideline and was walking without a limp.

Beckham was injured after he grabbed an 18-yard pass from Giants quarterback Eli Manning and was hit low on his left leg by Browns defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

Beckham clearly wasn't happy about the hit. He tossed his helmet aside before leaving the field and glared at Boddy-Calhoun.

At the time of the injury, Beckham had three receptions for 37 yards.

Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall also left the Giants' 10-6 loss to the Browns with an injury. He underwent X-rays on his shoulder.