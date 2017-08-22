LB Manti Te'o shines on improving New Orleans Saints defense

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints brought in three new linebackers during the offseason as part of an effort to try and improve one of the NFL's worst defenses.

So far, so good.

The defense has been much improved during the first two preseason games and the linebackers have been a primary reason for that.

The starting defense did not allow a first down as it played the first quarter of a 20-14 loss at Cleveland in the preseason opener. All of the defensive units excelled in a 13-7 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday.

The defense did not allow a point as the Chargers' lone score came via a 99-yard interception return. Overall, New Orleans had eight sacks, two takeaways, 12 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss, six passes defensed and allowed just 2.3 yards per play.

It's the preseason, the Browns offense isn't very good and Los Angeles didn't play starting quarterback Philip Rivers. Nonetheless, this defense appears capable of outperforming the one that was last or nearly last in every major statistical category last season.

"I was pleased with how we played defensively," head coach Sean Payton said. "It was encouraging because it was kind of a challenge for us heading into this game. I thought we were opportunistic; I thought we played with energy."

Former Chargers linebacker Manti Te'o, who signed with the Saints as a free agent during the offseason, led the way. He had eight tackles (seven solo), a sack and a fumble recovery.

"There's that little extra meaning to the game," said Teo, who was named a captain for the game against his former team, "but I was really happy with myself and how I handled it. I kind of let the game come to me, and when I had an opportunity to make a play for my team, I didn't step out of my comfort zone. I didn't try to do too much.

"It's always fun when you're winning. I didn't play a perfect game, but I was very happy with how I played, how the team played and overall happy to get a win."

Fellow linebacker A.J. Klein, signed as a free agent from Carolina in the offseason, had five tackles, one for loss and half a sack. The other new linebacker, third-round draft choice Alex Anzalone, got his first start and holdovers Craig Robertson and Nate Stupar also made big plays.

New Orleans, winning for the first time in 11 preseason games, plays its first home game when it meets Houston on Saturday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.