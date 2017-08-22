Former Cincinnati Bengals LB Rey Maualuga works to get in football shape for Miami Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Rey Maualuga, signed Saturday (Aug. 19), won't play against Philadelphia and didn't practice against the Eagles. According to head coach Adam Gase, Maualuga, released by Cincinnati in March for salary-cap reasons, isn't in football shape.

"We want to get him ready," Gase said. "Where we play, it's a little different environment for him with the heat. We just want to make sure he's in good shape and we don't want to put him in a position where he's behind all the rest of those guys."

Maualuga, the eight-year veteran who will likely step in as the starter over Mike Hull at middle linebacker, hinted he's ready to practice.

"My ideal playing weight is somewhere in the 250s," he said. "I'm about in the 260s right now, but I don't think that's stopping me from practicing. I'm just going off of what coach is saying and whenever he's ready for me to practice, I'll practice."

But Maualuga didn't say he'd been working out. He said he's been in Cincinnati spending time with his daughter and "swimming, eating, relaxing." He said the heat and humidity in Miami will require an adjustment period.

"Cincinnati is somewhat humid, but the moment I stepped off the plane I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what did I get myself into?'" he said. "I've talked to some guys here and there and it takes some time. It takes a while to get adjusted to this humidity and heat. But hopefully it won't take too long for me."

Guard-center Kraig Urbik, who is contending for the starting left-guard job, could miss the opener with a knee injury.

"There's a concern there and there's probably a good chance that he could miss the opener, and it is what it is," Gase said. "I know for (you guys) the sky is falling, but it's football. This is what happens and we'll adjust."

If he doesn't win the left-guard job, Urbik, who started six games last season, provides valuable depth. First-year guard-tackle Jesse Davis is competing with Anthony Steen, Jake Brendel and rookie Isaac Asiata for the starting guard job on the left side.

Overall, however, it appears the offensive line is trending upward. Center Mike Pouncey, whose practice participation has been limited due to the hip injury that held him to five games last season, practiced against Philadelphia on Monday in a full-pads, full-contact practice. So did right tackle Ja'Wuan James, who has been limited due to a shoulder injury.

For Pouncey, it was his first such practice since the middle of last season. But Pouncey isn't sure whether he'll play Thursday against Philadelphia. That decision rests with Gase.

"He said he was going to let me know," Pouncey said of Gase. "We'll see how it goes. But practice has been good. I feel great. Yesterday was really a confidence booster for me because it was the most reps I've taken all training camp.

"After watching the film, I was really proud of what I put on film. So, I'm excited to see how it goes. I'll see how Thursday goes when coach Gase lets me know. But if it's time to play, it's time to play. We'll see."