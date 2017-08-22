Cleveland Browns rookie QB DeShone Kizer scores only TD in win over New York Giants

Rookie DeShone Kizer scored from the 1-yard line on a quarterback keeper with 1:10 left in the first half Monday night, leading the Browns to a 10-6 preseason victory over the New York Giants in Cleveland.

The Browns, 0-4 in the preseason last year and 1-15 in the regular season, are 2-0 in the 2017 preseason.

An interception by Cleveland defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun inside the Browns 5-yard line midway through the fourth quarter with the score 10-6 helped preserve the victory.

The Giants scored their points on a 38-yard field goal by Mike Nugent in the first half for a 3-0 lead and 47-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas with 1:47 left in the third quarter.

Neither starting quarterback put a touchdown on the board in a first half that ended with the Browns leading 7-3. Just before halftime, Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett sacked backup quarterback Geno Smith to end a Giants drive.

Smith finished 11 of 17 for 79 yards and an interception.

Brock Osweiler, the presumed regular-season starter for the Browns, played only two series before coach Hue Jackson inserted Kizer, as planned. Osweiler was 6 of 8 for 25 yards. His first drive ended with a tipped interception by Jason Pierre-Paul on the Giants 28. His second drive ended with him scrambling 6 yards to the Browns 46 on third-and-9.

Kizer finished 8 of 13 for 74 yards, and he was sacked twice. Cody Kessler was 7 of 7 for 50 yards for Cleveland.

Eli Manning played five series while completing 10 of 14 passes for 80 yards, but the only Giants scoring with him in the game was the Nugent field goal.

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left the game early in the second quarter with a left ankle injury after being tackled Boddy-Calhoun. Beckham took off his helmet, dropped it to the ground, and glared at Boddy-Calhoun as he left the field. He did not return. X-rays were negative, and he will undergo further tests.

Browns middle linebacker Tank Carder left in the first quarter with a knee injury and did not return.

Prior to the game, 11 Browns players knelt and five teammates stood nearby behind their bench during the singing of the national anthem. All Giants players stood along their sideline.