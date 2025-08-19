Trending
Indiana Pacers, coach Rick Carlisle agree to multiyear extension

By Alex Butler
Head coach Rick Carlisle led the Indiana Pacers to a 50-32 record last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 5 | Head coach Rick Carlisle led the Indiana Pacers to a 50-32 record last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Indiana Pacers and coach Rick Carlisle agreed to a multiyear extension, league sources confirmed to UPI on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Carlisle led the Pacers to a 50-32 regular-season record and an NBA Finals appearance last season. He is 338-318 in eight overall seasons as Pacers head coach, including an initial tenure from 2003-04 through 2006-07.

Carlisle, who returned to the Pacers in 2021-22, has a 157-171 record over the last four seasons with the franchise. He went 25-57 in 2021. The Pacers improved to 35-47 in 2022 and 47-35 a year later.

Carlisle has a 993-860 regular-season record over 23 years as an NBA head coach. He ranks No. 11 on the league's all-time wins list.

The Pacers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a preseason game Oct. 7 in Minneapolis. They will open the regular season against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA Finals rematch Oct. 23 in Indianapolis.

