Aug. 12, 2025 / 12:36 PM

NBA announces opening night, Christmas, MLK schedules

By Alex Butler
Star forward LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. EDT Oct. 21 on NBC and Peacock. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The NBA announced 17 matchups for the 2025-26 regular season Tuesday, including two on opening night, five on Christmas and four on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder will host Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets in the regular season opener. That game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT Oct. 21 in Oklahoma City.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the opening night finale at 10 p.m. Oct. 21 in Los Angeles.

The opening night matchups will air on NBC and Peacock.

ESPN will air an additional four opening week matchups, starting with a New York Knicks-Cleveland Cavaliers matchup at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in New York.

Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and the Dallas Mavericks will host No. 2 pick Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in Dallas.

The Indiana Pacers will host the Thunder in an NBA Finals rematch at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in Indianapolis. The Warriors will host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. Oct. 23 in San Francisco.

Peacock will air two exclusive matchups on Oct. 27. The Detroit Pistons will host the Cavaliers in the first game at 7 p.m. in Detroit. Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. in Minneapolis.

The Knicks will host the Cavaliers again to launch NBA's Christmas Day slate. That game will tip off at noon in New York. The Thunder will host the Spurs in the second of five Christmas matchups at 2:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City. The Warriors will face the Mavericks at 5 p.m. at Chase Center. The Lakers will host the Rockets at 8 p.m. in Los Angeles.

Jokic and the Nuggets will host the Timberwolves in the Christmas Day finale at 10:30 p.m. in Denver. The Christmas games will air on ABC and ESPN.

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Milwaukee Bucks in the first of four Martin Luther King Jr. Day matchups at 1 p.m. Jan. 19 in Atlanta. The Cavaliers will play the Thunder at 2:30 p.m. in Cleveland.

The Knicks will take on the Mavericks at 5 p.m. in New York. The Pistons will host the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. in Detroit. The Martin Luther King Jr. matchups will air on NBC and Peacock.

The NBA plans to announce additional matchups throughout this week as part of a schedule release campaign.

Latest Headlines

Boston Celtics sign coach Joe Mazzulla to contract extension
NBA // 3 days ago
Boston Celtics sign coach Joe Mazzulla to contract extension
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics signed coach Joe Mazzulla to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Friday. Mazzulla went 182-64 over his first three seasons.
NBA to play six regular-season games in Europe over three years
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA to play six regular-season games in Europe over three years
July 30 (UPI) -- The NBA will play six games in Europe over the next three years, the league announced Wednesday. The Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies will play two in 2026.
Caitlin Clark rookie basketball card sells for record $660,000
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Caitlin Clark rookie basketball card sells for record $660,000
July 25 (UPI) -- A Caitlin Clark rookie card sold for $660,000 at auction, setting a record for the priciest women's sports card in history, Fanatics Collect announced Friday.
Chris Paul agrees to return to Los Angeles Clippers
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Chris Paul agrees to return to Los Angeles Clippers
July 21 (UPI) -- Veteran point guard Chris Paul agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. Paul, who is entering his 21st season, started 82 games in 2024-25.
Damian Lillard agrees to $42M deal to return to Portland Trail Blazers
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Damian Lillard agrees to $42M deal to return to Portland Trail Blazers
July 18 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard is returning to the Portland Trail Blazers, the NBA All-Star announced on social media. He agreed to a $42 million contract with the franchise.
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to miss WNBA All-Star weekend
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to miss WNBA All-Star weekend
July 17 (UPI) -- Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who sustained a groin injury this week, will not participate in this weekend's WNBA All-Star events, she announced Thursday.
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark injures groin in win vs. Connecticut Sun
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark injures groin in win vs. Connecticut Sun
July 16 (UPI) -- Caitlin Clark injured her groin during an Indiana Fever win over the Connecticut Sun and will have the injury evaluated before returning to the court.
76ers' Paul George undergoes surgery for off-season knee injury
NBA // 4 weeks ago
76ers' Paul George undergoes surgery for off-season knee injury
July 15 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George, who was injured during an off-season workout, underwent surgery on his left knee, the team announced.
Cooper Flagg has 'one of worst games' of my life' in NBA summer debut
NBA // 1 month ago
Cooper Flagg has 'one of worst games' of my life' in NBA summer debut
July 11 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg described his NBA Summer League debut as "one of the worst games of my life," but drew praise from coaches and opposing guard Bronny James after a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Ex-Utah Jazz coach Frank Layden dies at 93
NBA // 1 month ago
Ex-Utah Jazz coach Frank Layden dies at 93
July 10 (UPI) -- Former NBA coach and general manager Frank Layden, who led the Utah Jazz to the playoffs for the first time in 1984, has died, the franchise announced. He was 93.

