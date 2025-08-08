Boston Celtics sign coach Joe Mazzulla to contract extension

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics signed coach Joe Mazzulla to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Friday. Mazzulla went 182-64 over his first three seasons.

"We are very excited that Joe has agreed to extend with the Celtics," Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in a news release. "He understands the job and has a passion for the Celtics that is only rivaled by our most die-hard fans.

"He's worked hard and accomplished amazing things in his first three years as a head coach -- including averaging over 60 wins per season and winning the 2024 NBA Championship. Joe is a gifted leader who brings a consistent commitment to learning, improving, and maximizing each day we get to compete for the Boston Celtics."

Mazzulla, 37, led the Celtics to a 61-21 record and No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference last season. They lost to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, ending their shot at a title defense.

"This is truly a blessing," Mazzulla said. "I would not be here without my faith, my wife, and my children. We are thankful for the partnership with our ownership groups, Brad Stevens' mentorship, and the support of our staff.

"Most importantly, I am grateful for the players I have been able to coach the past three seasons. I look forward to competing for the Celtics and the city of Boston."

The Celtics will face the Memphis Grizzlies in their preseason opener Oct. 8 in Memphis.