July 30, 2025 / 10:11 AM

NBA to play six regular-season games in Europe over three years

By Alex Butler
Paolo Banchero (L) and the Orlando Magic will play the Memphis Grizzlies twice in Berlin this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 3 | Paolo Banchero (L) and the Orlando Magic will play the Memphis Grizzlies twice in Berlin this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The NBA will play six regular-season games in Europe over the next three years, the league announced Wednesday. The Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies will meet in the first two games of the series in 2026.

"We appreciate the opportunity to represent the NBA and to represent the city of Memphis and state of Tennessee on an international stage in Berlin and London," Grizzlies president Jason Wexler said in a news release.

"This is a first for our franchise, and we are excited for fans worldwide to see the talents of the Memphis Grizzlies on full display."

The Magic and Grizzlies will compete Jan. 15 at Uber Arena in Berlin and Jan. 18 at the O2 in London. Additional regular-season matchups will be held in 2027 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, and Accor Arena in Paris, and in 2028 at Uber Arena and Accor Arena.

Teams and dates for the 2027 and 2028 games will be announced before the 2026-27 and 2027-28 NBA seasons.

The Berlin meeting between the Magic and Grizzlies will be the 14th game featuring in NBA team played in Germany since 1984 and the first regular-season matchup ever held in the country.

"To have the Orlando Magic and the NBA play a regular-season game in our hometown of Berlin means everything to us," Magic teammates and brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner said in a joint statement. "Growing up here, we dreamed of moments like this.

"It's a huge honor to represent Berlin and Germany and show how much the city and country love basketball. We hope we can inspire kids the way we were inspired watching games from afar."

The league also has never held a regular-season game in Manchester. The NBA held nine previous regular-season games in London and five regular-season games in Paris.

The NBA regular season will start Oct. 21.

