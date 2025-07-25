Caitlin Clark rookie basketball card sells for record $660,000

July 25 (UPI) -- A Caitlin Clark rookie card sold for $660,000 at auction, setting a record for the priciest women's sports card in history, Fanatics Collect announced Friday.

The sale of the 1 of 1 Caitlin Clark Flawless Logowoman broke the previous mark of $366,000, which also was set by a Clark card -- her 2024 Prizm Gold Vinyl 1/1 rookie.

The latest card's sale price is nearly double the value of Clark's four-year, $338,056 contract with the Indiana Fever.

The Fever guard inscribed the card with her autograph and the words "769 pts and counting," a reference to her rookie scoring total from 2024. The card also features the WNBA patch from one of her uniforms.

Clark, 23, averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game through her first 13 appearances this season. The two-time All-Star logged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game over 40 appearances during her Rookie of the Year campaign.

Clark, who hasn't played since July 15, missed 12 of the Fever's first 25 games this season due to injuries. The Fever said Thursday that she has no timetable for return as she recovers from a groin issue.

The Fever beat the Las Vegas Aces 80-70 on Thursday in Indianapolis to improve to 5-7 in games played without Clark this season. They 13-12 record and sit in sixth place in the WNBA standings, behind the first-place Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm and Atlanta Dream.

The Fever will play the 11th-place Chicago Sky (7-17) at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday in Chicago.