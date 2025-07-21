Trending
July 21, 2025

Chris Paul agrees to return to Los Angeles Clippers

By Alex Butler
Chris Paul (R), who spent last season with the San Antonio Spurs, is to play his 21st season in the NBA. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Chris Paul (R), who spent last season with the San Antonio Spurs, is to play his 21st season in the NBA. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Veteran point guard Chris Paul agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. Paul, who is entering his 21st season, started 82 games in 2024-25.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and NBA insider Chris Haynes about the $3.6 million agreement Monday. Paul, 40, averaged a career-low 8.8 points per game last season for the San Antonio Spurs. He also logged 7.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per appearance.

The veteran point guard is set to play for his fourth team in four years, including previous tenures with the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

Paul, a 12-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA selection, nine-time All-Defensive Team selection, six-time steals champion and five-time assist champion averaged 17 points. 9.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game over the first 1,354 appearances of his career.

The No. 4 overall pick by the New Orleans Hornets in the 2005 NBA Draft was a fixture for the Clippers from 2011-12 through 2016-17, playing alongside fellow stars Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and Jamal Crawford, among others.

Paul led the league in assists twice and was the league-leader in steals three times during that span, which included five consecutive seasons with at least 51 wins for the Clippers.

He will now join a Clippers roster that includes James Harden, Bradley Beal, Kawhi Leonard, John Collins, Ivica Zubac and Brook Lopez.

The Clippers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in their Summer League finale Sunday in Las Vegas.

