76ers' Paul George undergoes surgery for off-season knee injury

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (L) sustained a knee injury during an off-season workout. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA

July 15 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George, who was injured during an off-season workout, underwent surgery on his left knee, the team announced.

The 76ers said George underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on the knee Monday at the NYU-Langone Sports Medicine Orthopedic Center in New York. Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow performed the surgery.

"George will now begin a rehabilitation program and his progress will be monitored regularly," the 76ers said. "He will be re-evaluated prior to the start of training camp."

George, 35, was limited to just 41 games last season due to injuries he sustained to his knee, groin and finger. He received several injections in his left knee during the 2024-25 campaign.

The 15-year veteran averaged 16.2 points per game, his fewest since 2014-15. He also logged 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game over his 41 starts. The nine-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA selection and four-time All-Defensive Team selection averaged 16.7 points per game over 74 starts in 2023-24 while with the Los Angeles Clippers.

George signed a four-year, $212 million contract with the 76ers last off-season.

The 76ers will face the Washington Wizards in a Summer League matchup at 8:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Las Vegas.