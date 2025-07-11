Trending
NBA
July 11, 2025 / 9:05 AM

Cooper Flagg has 'one of worst games' of my life' in NBA summer debut

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg missed 16 of his 21 shots in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Summer League on Thursday in Las Vegas. Photo by Sara Yenesel/EPA
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg missed 16 of his 21 shots in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Summer League on Thursday in Las Vegas. Photo by Sara Yenesel/EPA

July 11 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg described his NBA Summer League debut as "one of the worst games of my life," but drew praise from coaches and opposing guard Bronny James after a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

"The coaches have a lot of confidence in me," Flagg told reporters Thursday in Las Vegas. "They tell me they want me to experiment, try some new things. I was trying to be aggressive. That's new for me, too.

"I would say that might be one of the worst games of my life. We got the win, so that's what really matters to me."

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft missed 16 of his 21 shot attempts, was 0 for 5 from 3-point range and 0 for 1 from the free throw line in the 87-85 victory. He was 0 for 6 and failed to score in the second half.

Flagg totaled 10 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals, a block and a turnover in 31:43 of action. He averaged 19.2 points per game and made 48.1% of his shots during his 2024-25 lone season with the Duke Blue Devils.

"Shots weren't falling, but that's going to happen," Flagg said. "It's going to be nights like that. It is somewhat new to me. I haven't probably taken that many shots before, so that's somewhat new. I'm going to try and figure it out. But new experience, so I'm excited to keep playing and move forward."

The Mavericks made 43% of their shots, compared to the Lakers' 36.7%. They also held advantages of 28-18 in points in the paint, 23-5 in fast break points and 26-18 in bench points.

Flagg missed his first two shot attempts. He stole the ball with about 4:15 remaining in the first half and completing a running dunk for his first points with the Mavericks.

"I was excited," Flagg said. "I was honestly a little nervous. It's a new environment. A lot of new fans and whatnot. ... But I'm just happy to be here. It's a dream come true. I'm just trying to enjoy the moment."

Despite his his rookie jitters and shooting woes, Flagg made two of the most impactful plays of the night.

He first blocked a shot by Lakers guard D.J. Stewart, sparking a fast break. Mavericks guard Jordan Hall collected the loose ball and passed to Flagg, who dribbled over half court. Flagg penetrated toward the paint and tossed the ball back to guard Ryan Nembhard, who drained a 27-foot, 3-pointer with 63 seconds remaining for the Mavericks' final lead.

Nembhard led the Mavericks with 21 points. Mavericks guard Miles Kelly chipped in 17 in the victory. Lakers forward Cole Swider scored a game-high 22 points and made 10 rebounds. Stewart totaled 14 points, seen rebounds and five assists for the Lakers.

Fellow Lakers guard Bronny James totaled eight points, but missed a game-winning shot attempt in the final seconds. James, who is listed at 6-foot-2, guarded the 6-foot-9 Flagg on several possessions and praised the Mavericks' rookie during his postgame media session.

"He's great. I mean, I watched him all in college and he's an amazing player," James said of Flagg. "I have the utmost respect for him. He's going to be something special."

The Mavericks will continue Summer League play against the San Antonio Spurs at 6 p.m. EDT Saturday in Las Vegas, which will air on ESPN. The Lakers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Las Vegas.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ex-Utah Jazz coach Frank Layden dies at 93
NBA // 1 day ago
Ex-Utah Jazz coach Frank Layden dies at 93
July 10 (UPI) -- Former NBA coach and general manager Frank Layden, who led the Utah Jazz to the playoffs for the first time in 1984, has died, the franchise announced. He was 93.
Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker agree to record $145M extension
NBA // 1 day ago
Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker agree to record $145M extension
July 10 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns agreed to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with All-NBA guard Devin Booker, his agency confirmed.
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder agree to rookie maximum extension
NBA // 1 day ago
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder agree to rookie maximum extension
July 9 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma City Thunder and center Chet Holmgren agreed to a five-year maximum rookie contract extension worth up to $250 million, agent Billy Duffy of WME Basketball confirmed Wednesday.
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese smacks clipboard out of coach's hands
NBA // 2 days ago
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese smacks clipboard out of coach's hands
July 9 (UPI) -- Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese took out her frustration by smacking a clipboard out of the hands of one of her coaches during a loss to the Washington Mystics, but later said the incident is "not happening again."
Orlando Magic express 'belief' in Paolo Banchero with $239M extension
NBA // 3 days ago
Orlando Magic express 'belief' in Paolo Banchero with $239M extension
July 8 (UPI) -- The Orlando Magic said their recent decision to agree to a five-year, $239 million contract with All-Star forward Paolo Banchero reflected their "belief" in his talent and "desire to win at the highest level."
Heat to get Norman Powell, Clippers land John Collins in 3-team trade
NBA // 3 days ago
Heat to get Norman Powell, Clippers land John Collins in 3-team trade
July 7 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz agreed to a three-team swap, which will send Norman Powell to Miami and John Collins to Los Angeles, a league source told UPI on Monday.
Halftime performer Red Panda hospitalized after WNBA unicycle accident
NBA // 1 week ago
Halftime performer Red Panda hospitalized after WNBA unicycle accident
July 2 (UPI) -- Iconic sports halftime entertainer Red Panda tumbled off her 7-foot unicycle and crashed to the court, ending her performance during an Indiana Fever-Minnesota Lynx game and resulting in a hospital visit.
Fever, minus Caitlin Clark, beat Lynx for Commissioner's Cup crown
NBA // 1 week ago
Fever, minus Caitlin Clark, beat Lynx for Commissioner's Cup crown
July 2 (UPI) -- The Indiana Fever overcame the absence of injured star guard Caitlin Clark, using disruptive defense to upset the first-place Minnesota Lynx en route to the Commissioner's Cup title in Minneapolis.
LeBron James opts into Lakers contract amid retirement, trade rumors
NBA // 1 week ago
LeBron James opts into Lakers contract amid retirement, trade rumors
June 30 (UPI) -- LeBron James opted into the $52.6 million player option in his contract to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers next season, agent Rich Paul announced.
Angel Reese sets WNBA rebounds mark, offense 'finally coming through'
NBA // 1 week ago
Angel Reese sets WNBA rebounds mark, offense 'finally coming through'
June 30 (UPI) -- Angel Reese continues to pull down rebounds at a WNBA record rate, but says she also is recovered from a "terrible" offensive start and is "finally coming through" for the Chicago Sky.

Trending Stories

New York Yankees release two-time batting champion DJ LeMahieu
New York Yankees release two-time batting champion DJ LeMahieu
Wimbledon: USA's Anisimova upsets Sabalenka to reach first major final
Wimbledon: USA's Anisimova upsets Sabalenka to reach first major final
Golfer Charley Hull collapses twice, withdraws from Evian Championship
Golfer Charley Hull collapses twice, withdraws from Evian Championship
Chargers' Najee Harris likely OK for season despite fireworks injury
Chargers' Najee Harris likely OK for season despite fireworks injury
Ex-Utah Jazz coach Frank Layden dies at 93
Ex-Utah Jazz coach Frank Layden dies at 93

Follow Us