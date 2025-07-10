Trending
July 10, 2025 / 8:38 AM

Ex-Utah Jazz coach Frank Layden dies at 93

By Alex Butler
July 10 (UPI) -- Former NBA coach and general manager Frank Layden, who led the Utah Jazz to the playoffs for the first time in 1984, has died, the franchise announced. He was 93.

Layden died Wednesday. His cause of death was not disclosed.

"Frank Layden made a lasting impact on the Jazz, the state of Utah, and the NBA," the Jazz said in a statement. "There will never be another like him. Our thoughts go out to his family as we join in mourning his loss and celebrating his life. Rest easy, coach."

Layden coached at Niagara from 1968 to 1976. He went on to become an assistant coach for the Atlanta Hawks, a role he held from 1976 to 1979. Jazz hired Layden as their general manager in 1979. He became head coach in 1981.

Layden, who helped draft Hall of Famers Karl Malone and John Stockton, led the Jazz to a 277-294 record over eight seasons, including a 45-37 mark in 1983-84, when they made their first playoff run.

The Jazz made the playoffs five-consecutive times from 1983-84 through 1987-1988. Layden earned Coach of the Year, Executive of the Year and the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award in 1984. Layden retired from coaching during the 1988-89 season.

Layden became an honorary assistant coach for the Continental Basketball Association's Utah Eagles in 2006. He served as head coach of the Women's National Basketball Association's Utah Starzz from 1998 through 1999.

"It's hard to imagine the story of the Utah Jazz without the presence of Frank Layden," Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith said. "He was an amazing person who meant so much to this organization and to our fans.

"His love of the sport was felt around the NBA, and he set the franchise on a course for success, helping to build an enduring legacy for the state of Utah."

