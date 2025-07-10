Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker agree to record $145M extension

July 10 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns agreed to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with All-NBA guard Devin Booker, his agency confirmed.

CAA confirmed the extension Wednesday night. Booker will earn the highest annual extension salary -- $72.5 million -- in NBA history and be under contract through the 2029-30 season.

Booker, 28, averaged 25.6 points, 7.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game over 75 stars last season for the Suns. He averaged a career-high 27.8 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game over 53 starts in 2022-23. The 10-year veteran logged 24.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game through the first 673 appearances of his career.

The No. 13 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft earned first-team All-NBA honors in 2021-22. He was a third-team selection in 2023-24 and is a a four-time All-Star. The Suns made the playoffs four-consecutive times from 2020-21 through 2023-24, but went 36-46 to miss the 2024-25 postseason.

The former Kentucky star averaged 28 points, 5.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 47 career playoff appearances. He logged an NBA-best 33.7 points per game during the 2022-23 postseason. Booker also averaged a team-high 28.2 points per game during over six appearances during the Suns' 2021 NBA Finals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Suns will take on the Washington Wizards in a Summer League matchup at 9 p.m. EDT Friday in Las Vegas.