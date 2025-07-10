Trending
NBA
July 10, 2025 / 7:57 AM

Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker agree to record $145M extension

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker averaged 25.6 points per game last season. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker averaged 25.6 points per game last season. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns agreed to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with All-NBA guard Devin Booker, his agency confirmed.

CAA confirmed the extension Wednesday night. Booker will earn the highest annual extension salary -- $72.5 million -- in NBA history and be under contract through the 2029-30 season.

Booker, 28, averaged 25.6 points, 7.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game over 75 stars last season for the Suns. He averaged a career-high 27.8 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game over 53 starts in 2022-23. The 10-year veteran logged 24.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game through the first 673 appearances of his career.

The No. 13 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft earned first-team All-NBA honors in 2021-22. He was a third-team selection in 2023-24 and is a a four-time All-Star. The Suns made the playoffs four-consecutive times from 2020-21 through 2023-24, but went 36-46 to miss the 2024-25 postseason.

The former Kentucky star averaged 28 points, 5.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 47 career playoff appearances. He logged an NBA-best 33.7 points per game during the 2022-23 postseason. Booker also averaged a team-high 28.2 points per game during over six appearances during the Suns' 2021 NBA Finals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Suns will take on the Washington Wizards in a Summer League matchup at 9 p.m. EDT Friday in Las Vegas.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder agree to rookie maximum extension
NBA // 20 hours ago
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder agree to rookie maximum extension
July 9 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma City Thunder and center Chet Holmgren agreed to a five-year maximum rookie contract extension worth up to $250 million, agent Billy Duffy of WME Basketball confirmed Wednesday.
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese smacks clipboard out of coach's hands
NBA // 22 hours ago
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese smacks clipboard out of coach's hands
July 9 (UPI) -- Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese took out her frustration by smacking a clipboard out of the hands of one of her coaches during a loss to the Washington Mystics, but later said the incident is "not happening again."
Orlando Magic express 'belief' in Paolo Banchero with $239M extension
NBA // 2 days ago
Orlando Magic express 'belief' in Paolo Banchero with $239M extension
July 8 (UPI) -- The Orlando Magic said their recent decision to agree to a five-year, $239 million contract with All-Star forward Paolo Banchero reflected their "belief" in his talent and "desire to win at the highest level."
Heat to get Norman Powell, Clippers land John Collins in 3-team trade
NBA // 2 days ago
Heat to get Norman Powell, Clippers land John Collins in 3-team trade
July 7 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz agreed to a three-team swap, which will send Norman Powell to Miami and John Collins to Los Angeles, a league source told UPI on Monday.
Halftime performer Red Panda hospitalized after WNBA unicycle accident
NBA // 1 week ago
Halftime performer Red Panda hospitalized after WNBA unicycle accident
July 2 (UPI) -- Iconic sports halftime entertainer Red Panda tumbled off her 7-foot unicycle and crashed to the court, ending her performance during an Indiana Fever-Minnesota Lynx game and resulting in a hospital visit.
Fever, minus Caitlin Clark, beat Lynx for Commissioner's Cup crown
NBA // 1 week ago
Fever, minus Caitlin Clark, beat Lynx for Commissioner's Cup crown
July 2 (UPI) -- The Indiana Fever overcame the absence of injured star guard Caitlin Clark, using disruptive defense to upset the first-place Minnesota Lynx en route to the Commissioner's Cup title in Minneapolis.
LeBron James opts into Lakers contract amid retirement, trade rumors
NBA // 1 week ago
LeBron James opts into Lakers contract amid retirement, trade rumors
June 30 (UPI) -- LeBron James opted into the $52.6 million player option in his contract to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers next season, agent Rich Paul announced.
Angel Reese sets WNBA rebounds mark, offense 'finally coming through'
NBA // 1 week ago
Angel Reese sets WNBA rebounds mark, offense 'finally coming through'
June 30 (UPI) -- Angel Reese continues to pull down rebounds at a WNBA record rate, but says she also is recovered from a "terrible" offensive start and is "finally coming through" for the Chicago Sky.
Toronto Raptors fire president Masai Ujiri one day after NBA Draft
NBA // 1 week ago
Toronto Raptors fire president Masai Ujiri one day after NBA Draft
June 27 (UPI) -- The Toronto Raptors fired president and vice chairman Masai Ujiri, the franchise announced Friday, less than 12 hours after the 2025 NBA Draft and days before the start of free agency.
Indiana Fever rule out Caitlin Clark vs. Los Angeles Sparks
NBA // 1 week ago
Indiana Fever rule out Caitlin Clark vs. Los Angeles Sparks
June 26 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Caitlin Clark will not suit up for the Indiana Fever against the Los Angeles Sparks due to a left groin injury, the team announced Thursday.

Trending Stories

Belinda Bencic stuns Mirra Andreeva to reach Wimbledon semifinals
Belinda Bencic stuns Mirra Andreeva to reach Wimbledon semifinals
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese smacks clipboard out of coach's hands
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese smacks clipboard out of coach's hands
Giants' Bailey hits MLB's 1st walk-off, inside-the-park HR since 2016
Giants' Bailey hits MLB's 1st walk-off, inside-the-park HR since 2016
Bucs' Tristan Wirfs has knee surgery, likely to miss start of season
Bucs' Tristan Wirfs has knee surgery, likely to miss start of season
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder agree to rookie maximum extension
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder agree to rookie maximum extension

Follow Us