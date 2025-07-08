Trending
NBA
July 8, 2025 / 7:40 AM

Orlando Magic express 'belief' in Paolo Banchero with $239M extension

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (C) averaged a career-high 25.9 points per game last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (C) averaged a career-high 25.9 points per game last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- The Orlando Magic said their recent decision to agree to a five-year, $239 million contract with All-Star forward Paolo Banchero reflected their "belief" in his talent and "desire to win at the highest level."

LIFT Sports Management announced that Banchero and the Magic agreed to the maximum rookie contract extension on Monday. The pact can reach up to $287 million in total value.

"As the franchise unveils a new era with a reimagined identity, locking in its cornerstone was never in question," LIFT Sports Management said in a statement. "Banchero's rise from top pick to All-Star centerpiece has redefined the trajectory in Orlando.

"The look may be new, but the future still runs through Paolo."

Related

Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, averaged a career-high 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game over 46 starts last season. He missed 34 games during the first-half of the 2024-25 campaign due to an oblique injury.

The 2022-23 Rookie of the Year and 2023-24 All-Star averaged 22.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game through the first three years of his NBA tenure.

"We are thrilled to keep Paolo in a Magic uniform for years to come," Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said. "At just 22, he has won NBA Rookie of the Year, been named an NBA All-Star and is widely regarded as one of our league's brightest young stars. This commitment reflects our belief in Paolo's talent, character and desire to win at the highest level.

"It also reflects Paolo's belief in our organization, our fans and the city of Orlando. We are excited to continue this journey together."

The Magic will take on the Sacramento Kings in Summer League play at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday in Las Vegas.

Latest Headlines

Heat to get Norman Powell, Clippers land John Collins in 3-team trade
NBA // 20 hours ago
Heat to get Norman Powell, Clippers land John Collins in 3-team trade
July 7 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz agreed to a three-team swap, which will send Norman Powell to Miami and John Collins to Los Angeles, a league source told UPI on Monday.
Halftime performer Red Panda hospitalized after WNBA unicycle accident
NBA // 5 days ago
Halftime performer Red Panda hospitalized after WNBA unicycle accident
July 2 (UPI) -- Iconic sports halftime entertainer Red Panda tumbled off her 7-foot unicycle and crashed to the court, ending her performance during an Indiana Fever-Minnesota Lynx game and resulting in a hospital visit.
Fever, minus Caitlin Clark, beat Lynx for Commissioner's Cup crown
NBA // 6 days ago
Fever, minus Caitlin Clark, beat Lynx for Commissioner's Cup crown
July 2 (UPI) -- The Indiana Fever overcame the absence of injured star guard Caitlin Clark, using disruptive defense to upset the first-place Minnesota Lynx en route to the Commissioner's Cup title in Minneapolis.
LeBron James opts into Lakers contract amid retirement, trade rumors
NBA // 1 week ago
LeBron James opts into Lakers contract amid retirement, trade rumors
June 30 (UPI) -- LeBron James opted into the $52.6 million player option in his contract to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers next season, agent Rich Paul announced.
Angel Reese sets WNBA rebounds mark, offense 'finally coming through'
NBA // 1 week ago
Angel Reese sets WNBA rebounds mark, offense 'finally coming through'
June 30 (UPI) -- Angel Reese continues to pull down rebounds at a WNBA record rate, but says she also is recovered from a "terrible" offensive start and is "finally coming through" for the Chicago Sky.
Toronto Raptors fire president Masai Ujiri one day after NBA Draft
NBA // 1 week ago
Toronto Raptors fire president Masai Ujiri one day after NBA Draft
June 27 (UPI) -- The Toronto Raptors fired president and vice chairman Masai Ujiri, the franchise announced Friday, less than 12 hours after the 2025 NBA Draft and days before the start of free agency.
Indiana Fever rule out Caitlin Clark vs. Los Angeles Sparks
NBA // 1 week ago
Indiana Fever rule out Caitlin Clark vs. Los Angeles Sparks
June 26 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Caitlin Clark will not suit up for the Indiana Fever against the Los Angeles Sparks due to a left groin injury, the team announced Thursday.
Flagg, Harper, six trades highlight first round of 2025 NBA Draft
NBA // 1 week ago
Flagg, Harper, six trades highlight first round of 2025 NBA Draft
June 26 (UPI) -- Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and V.J. Edgecombe started the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, which went on to feature six trades and several surprises in Brooklyn.
Fever waive All-Star DeWanna Bonner after union fails to 'work out'
NBA // 1 week ago
Fever waive All-Star DeWanna Bonner after union fails to 'work out'
June 25 (UPI) -- The Indiana Fever waived All-Star guard/forward DeWanna Bonner, the WNBA franchise announced Wednesday. They also signed guard AarI McDonald in a corresponding transaction.
NBA Draft: Cooper Flagg touts 'positionless' mindset, will to improve
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Draft: Cooper Flagg touts 'positionless' mindset, will to improve
June 25 (UPI) -- Projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg said he has a "positionless" mentality, is open to multiple roles and prioritizes improvement heading into the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday in Brooklyn.

Trending Stories

Philadelphia Flyers, defenseman Cam York agree to $25.7M extension
Philadelphia Flyers, defenseman Cam York agree to $25.7M extension
Novak Djokovic overcomes slow start to reach 16th Wimbledon QF
Novak Djokovic overcomes slow start to reach 16th Wimbledon QF
Nationals cite 'pivotal time' with Dave Martinez, Mike Rizzo firings
Nationals cite 'pivotal time' with Dave Martinez, Mike Rizzo firings
Wimbledon: Weathered Alcaraz anticipates 'nightmare' Norrie quarterfinal
Wimbledon: Weathered Alcaraz anticipates 'nightmare' Norrie quarterfinal
Heat to get Norman Powell, Clippers land John Collins in 3-team trade
Heat to get Norman Powell, Clippers land John Collins in 3-team trade

Follow Us