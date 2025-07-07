Heat to get Norman Powell, Clippers land John Collins in 3-team trade

July 7 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz agreed to a three-team swap, which will send Norman Powell to Miami and John Collins to Los Angeles, a league source told UPI on Monday.

Utah is set to receive Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson and a second-round pick in the deal.

Powell, 32, averaged a career-high 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game over 60 starts last season fora the Clippers. The 10-year veteran averaged 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game over the first 617 appearances of his career.

Powell, a second-round pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, is only signed through next season. He is to make $20.4 million in 2025-26.

Collins, 27, averaged 19 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game over 40 appearances last season for the Jazz. The eight-year veteran averaged 16 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a block per game over the first 472 appearances of his career.

Collins, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, exercised his $26.5 million player option for 2025-26 last month.

Love, 36, averaged a career-low 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game over 23 appearances last season for the Heat. The five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection averaged 16.2 points and 10 rebounds through the first 17 seasons of his career. He is set to earn $4.1 million in 2025-26, the final year of his contract.

Anderson, 31, averaged 5.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game over 61 appearances last season. He posted 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and a steal per game over the first 11 years of his career.

Anderson is signed through 2026-27. He is set to make $9.2 million in 2025-26 and $9.6 million in 2026-27.