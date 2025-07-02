Trending
NBA
July 2, 2025 / 11:22 AM

Halftime performer Red Panda hospitalized after WNBA unicycle accident

By Alex Butler
Red Panda fell at halftime during the Commissioner's Cup title game between the Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever on Tuesday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI
July 2 (UPI) -- Iconic sports halftime entertainer Red Panda tumbled off her 7-foot unicycle and crashed to the court, ending her performance during an Indiana Fever-Minnesota Lynx game and resulting in a hospital visit.

Acrobat Rong Niu, popularly known as Red Panda, fell seconds after stepping onto the apparatus during the Commissioner's Cup title game Tuesday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

She steadied herself on a ladder before peddling toward half court. She waved her arms toward the crowd, smiled and lost her balance before falling forward and landing hard on the court.

Red Panda was helped off the court before being helped out of the arena on a wheelchair. She clutched her left wrist and her back after the fall. Neither the WNBA nor the Lynx provided medical updates on Red Panda.

An arena employee told The Athletic that she left in an ambulance, while a source told ESPN that she was taken to a hospital for observation.

Red Panda, who is in her mid-50s, has appeared at NBA and WNBA halftime shows since 1993. She previously broke her arm in 2015 during practice and was sidelined for 10 months.

Fever star Caitlin Clark, who did not play because of her lingering groin injury, mentioned Red Panda during postgame celebrations after the 74-59 triumph.

"Red Panda, if you're watching, we love you," Clark said on Instagram live.

The veteran halftime performer, who appeared on America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent, where she made the semifinals, previously broke her arm from a different fall.

In 2018, her 7-foot unicycle -- worth $25,000 -- was stolen at the San Francisco International Airport. It was later replaced by the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

Fever, minus Caitlin Clark, beat Lynx for Commissioner's Cup crown
NBA // 3 hours ago
Fever, minus Caitlin Clark, beat Lynx for Commissioner's Cup crown
July 2 (UPI) -- The Indiana Fever overcame the absence of injured star guard Caitlin Clark, using disruptive defense to upset the first-place Minnesota Lynx en route to the Commissioner's Cup title in Minneapolis.
LeBron James opts into Lakers contract amid retirement, trade rumors
NBA // 2 days ago
LeBron James opts into Lakers contract amid retirement, trade rumors
June 30 (UPI) -- LeBron James opted into the $52.6 million player option in his contract to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers next season, agent Rich Paul announced.
Angel Reese sets WNBA rebounds mark, offense 'finally coming through'
NBA // 2 days ago
Angel Reese sets WNBA rebounds mark, offense 'finally coming through'
June 30 (UPI) -- Angel Reese continues to pull down rebounds at a WNBA record rate, but says she also is recovered from a "terrible" offensive start and is "finally coming through" for the Chicago Sky.
Toronto Raptors fire president Masai Ujiri one day after NBA Draft
NBA // 4 days ago
Toronto Raptors fire president Masai Ujiri one day after NBA Draft
June 27 (UPI) -- The Toronto Raptors fired president and vice chairman Masai Ujiri, the franchise announced Friday, less than 12 hours after the 2025 NBA Draft and days before the start of free agency.
Indiana Fever rule out Caitlin Clark vs. Los Angeles Sparks
NBA // 5 days ago
Indiana Fever rule out Caitlin Clark vs. Los Angeles Sparks
June 26 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Caitlin Clark will not suit up for the Indiana Fever against the Los Angeles Sparks due to a left groin injury, the team announced Thursday.
Flagg, Harper, six trades highlight first round of 2025 NBA Draft
NBA // 6 days ago
Flagg, Harper, six trades highlight first round of 2025 NBA Draft
June 26 (UPI) -- Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and V.J. Edgecombe started the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, which went on to feature six trades and several surprises in Brooklyn.
Fever waive All-Star DeWanna Bonner after union fails to 'work out'
NBA // 6 days ago
Fever waive All-Star DeWanna Bonner after union fails to 'work out'
June 25 (UPI) -- The Indiana Fever waived All-Star guard/forward DeWanna Bonner, the WNBA franchise announced Wednesday. They also signed guard AarI McDonald in a corresponding transaction.
NBA Draft: Cooper Flagg touts 'positionless' mindset, will to improve
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Draft: Cooper Flagg touts 'positionless' mindset, will to improve
June 25 (UPI) -- Projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg said he has a "positionless" mentality, is open to multiple roles and prioritizes improvement heading into the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday in Brooklyn.
Kyrie Irving to decline $43M option, sign $119M deal with Mavericks
NBA // 1 week ago
Kyrie Irving to decline $43M option, sign $119M deal with Mavericks
June 25 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Kyrie Irving plans to decline a $43 million player option and sign a three-year, $119 million contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks, he confirmed on X.
Portland Trail Blazers trading for Boston Celtics' Jrue Holiday
NBA // 1 week ago
Portland Trail Blazers trading for Boston Celtics' Jrue Holiday
June 24 (UPI) -- The Portland Trail Blazers agreed to a trade for Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday.

