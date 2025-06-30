Angel Reese sets WNBA rebounds mark, offense 'finally coming through'

June 30 (UPI) -- Angel Reese continues to pull down rebounds at a WNBA record rate, but says she also is recovered from a "terrible" offensive start and is "finally coming through" for the Chicago Sky.

Reese made the comments in her postgame news conference after totaling a game-high 24 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal in a 92-85 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday in Los Angeles.

"I went through a storm for the first eight games where I couldn't finish and it was frustrating," Reese said. "But I trusted my work and my teammates trusted my work.

"I'm finally coming through and finally finishing efficiently and it's leading to wins for us."

With her 16 rebounds, Reese became the first player in WNBA history to collect at least 15 rebounds in four consecutive games. Her record rebounding streak started June 22, with a 19-board performance. She followed that game with 17- and 18-rebound efforts before setting a new WNBA record against the Sparks.

Reese scored 18 points in the second half, including 11 in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win. She went 10 of 19 from the floor. The All-Star forward went just 21 of 68 from the floor through her first seven games this season, making 30.9% of her attempts.

Reese is shooting 47.1% (48 of 102) over nine appearances since then. She shot at a 48.9% clip over her last three starts.

The Sky went 2-5 during Reese's seven-game slump, when she averaged 9.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. They are 3-4 over her last seven games, when she averaged 15.1 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks.

"I struggled in the first eight or nine games in not being where I should have been," Reese said. "Obviously, it happens. I was very hard on myself, tough conversations with myself, tough conversations with people that kept it real with me in telling me what I can get to work on and need to be better at and also getting into a new role.

"This is the first time in a long time I'm being a point guard and being a 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 and guarding all five positions too. Just trying to come out with that, but I trust my work. I have great conversations with [WNBA legend] Lisa Leslie, talk to [former Sky coach] Teresa Weatherspoon every day. Just being able to have great people in my corner that really push me and know my potential."

The Sky trailed by as many as seven points in the third quarter before rallying to earn their second win in three games. They outshot the Sparks 48.5% to 41.7%, including a 42.3% to 32.1% edge in 3-point shooting.

Veteran guard Ariel Atkins totaled 20 points in the victory. Fellow guards Kia Nurse and Rachel Banham and forward/center Elizabeth Williams chipped in 14, 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Sky.

Reese, whose 24 points were the second-most scored Sunday by any WNBA player, is now averaging 12.4 points and a WNBA-high 12.6 rebounds per game this season. She made 40.6% of her shots through her first 16 appearances of 2025, an improvement from her .391 shooting percentage as a rookie.

"I'm just trusting my work," Reese said. "I put my head down every day and just grind. That's all I do. I don't do it for cameras. I don't do it for publicity. I don't post me in the gym and I'm not going to. I put my head down every day and work. I'm very versatile in what I do on and off the court and I prioritize when I'm at work. When I'm at work it's time for work.

"I come here every day and try to do everything for my teammates. ... It means a lot to me to be named with such great players and just continue to know I can be better every day and continue to be great."

The Sky (5-11), who sit in 10th place in the WNBA standings, will take on the first-place Minnesota Lynx (14-2) at 7 p.m. EDT Sunday in Minneapolis.